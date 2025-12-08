Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 14-20 includes Billie Eilish and Brad Pitt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 14-20:

Dec. 14: Singer-actor Abbe Lane is 94. Actor Hal Williams (“227,” ″Sanford and Son”) is 91. Singer Joyce Vincent-Wilson of Tony Orlando and Dawn is 79. Actor Dee Wallace (“E.T.”) is 77. Bassist Cliff Williams of AC/DC is 76. Actor T.K. Carter (“The Corner,” “Punky Brewster”) is 69. Singer-guitarist Mike Scott of The Waterboys is 67. Singer-whistle player Peter “Spider” Stacy of The Pogues is 67. Actor Cynthia Gibb (TV’s “Fame”) is 62. Actor Nancy Valen (“Baywatch”) is 60. Actor Archie Kao (“CSI,” “Chicago P.D.”) is 56. Actor Natascha McElhone (TV’s “Californication,” film’s “The Truman Show”) is 56. Actor Michaela Watkins (“Trophy Wife,” ″The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 54. Actor Miranda Hart (“Call the Midwife”) is 53. Singer Brian Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 50. Actor KaDee Strickland (“Private Practice”) is 50. Actor Jackson Rathbone (“Twilight” movies) is 41. Actor Vanessa Hudgens is 37. Singer Tori Kelly is 33.

Dec. 15: Singer Cindy Birdsong of The Supremes is 86. Drummer Dave Clark of the Dave Clark Five is 83. Drummer Carmine Appice of Vanilla Fudge is 79. Actor Don Johnson is 76. Actor Melanie Chartoff (“Rugrats,” ″Parker Lewis Can’t Lose”) is 75. Director Julie Taymor (Broadway’s “The Lion King”) is 73. Actor Justin Ross (“A Chorus Line”) is 71. Bassist Paul Simonon of The Clash is 70. Country singer Doug Phelps (The Kentucky Headhunters, Brothers Phelps) is 65. Actor Helen Slater is 62. Actor Paul Kaye (“Game of Thrones”) is 61. Actor Molly Price (“Third Watch”) is 60. Actor Garrett Wang (“Star Trek: Voyager”) is 57. Actor Michael Shanks (“Stargate SG-1”) is 55. Actor Stuart Townsend (“Queen of the Damned”) is 53. Actor Geoff Stults (“Grace and Frankie,” new “Odd Couple”) is 49. Crowd-hyper Kito Trawick of Ghostown DJs is 48. Actor Adam Brody (“The O.C.”) is 46. Actor Michelle Dockery (“Downton Abbey”) is 44. Actor George O. Gore II (“My Wife and Kids”) is 43. Actor Camilla Luddington (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 42. Guitarist Alana Haim of Haim is 34. Actor Maude Apatow (Film’s “Knocked Up,” TV’s “Euphoria”) is 28.

Dec. 16: Actor Joyce Bulifant (“The Mary Tyler Moore Show”) is 88. Actor Liv Ullmann is 87. Journalist Lesley Stahl (“60 Minutes”) is 84. Guitarist Tony Hicks of The Hollies is 80. Singer Benny Andersson of ABBA is 79. Singer-guitarist Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top is 76. Actor Xander Berkeley (“The Walking Dead”) is 70. Actor Alison LaPlaca (“The John Larroquette Show”) is 66. Actor Sam Robards is 64. Actor Jon Tenney (“The Closer,” ″Brooklyn South”) is 64. Actor Benjamin Bratt (“Private Practice,” ″Law & Order”) is 62. Comedian JB Smoove (“The Millers,” ″Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 60. Actor Miranda Otto (“Lord of the Rings” films) is 58. Actor Daniel Cosgrove (“Van Wilder,” “Guiding Light”) is 55. Singer Michael McCary (Boyz II Men) is 54. Actor Krysten Ritter (“Jessica Jones,” ″Breaking Bad”) is 44. Actor Zoe Jarman (“The Mindy Project”) is 43. Actor Theo James (“Insurgent,” “Divergent”) is 41. Actor Amanda Setton (“The Mindy Project,” ”Gossip Girl”) is 40. Bassist Dave Rublin of American Authors is 39. Actor Hallee Hirsh (“JAG,” “ER”) is 38. Actor Anna Popplewell (“The Chronicles of Narnia” films) is 37. Actor Stephan James (“Race,” ″Selma”) is 32.

Dec. 17: Actor Armin Mueller-Stahl (“Shine”) is 95. Singer-actor Tommy Steele is 89. Actor Ernie Hudson (“Ghostbusters”) is 80. Former “Hardball” host Chris Matthews is 80. Actor-comedian Eugene Levy is 79. Actor Marilyn Hassett (“The Other Side of the Mountain”) is 78. Actor Wes Studi (“Avatar,” “Into the West”) is 78. Drummer Jim Bonfanti of The Raspberries is 77. Actor Joel Brooks (“Six Feet Under”) is 76. Singer Paul Rodgers is 76. Singer Wanda Hutchinson Vaughn of The Emotions is 74. Actor Barry Livingston (“My Three Sons”) is 72. Actor Bill Pullman is 72. Country singer Sharon White of The Whites is 72. Director-producer Peter Farrelly (“There’s Something About Mary,” “Dumb and Dumber”) is 69. Bassist Mike Mills of R.E.M. is 67. Singer Sara Dallin of Bananarama is 64. Country singer Tracy Byrd is 59. Bassist Duane Propes of Little Texas is 59. Actor Laurie Holden (“The Walking Dead”) is 56. DJ Homicide of Sugar Ray is 55. Actor Sean Patrick Thomas (“The District,” ”Barbershop” films) is 55. Actor Claire Forlani (“Meet Joe Black,” ″CSI: NY”) is 54. Drummer Eddie Fisher of OneRepublic is 52. Actor Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story,” “12 Years a Slave”) is 51. Actor Giovanni Ribisi is 51. Actor Marissa Ribisi (“Pleasantville”) is 51. Actor Milla Jovovich (“Zoolander,” ″The Fifth Element”) is 50. Singer Ben Goldwasser of MGMT is 43. Singer Mikky Ekko is 42. Actor Shannon Woodward (“Westworld,” ″Raising Hope”) is 41. Actor Emma Bell (“The Walking Dead”) is 39. Actor Vanessa Zima (Film’s “Ulee’s Gold,” TV’s “Murder One”) is 39. Guitarist Taylor York of Paramore is 36. Actor Graham Rogers (“Quantico”) is 35. Actor-singer Nat Wolff (“The Naked Brothers Band,” “The Fault in Our Stars”) is 31.

Dec. 18: Guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones is 82. Director Steven Spielberg is 79. Movie critic Leonard Maltin is 75. Guitarist Elliot Easton of The Cars is 72. Comedian Ron White is 69. Actor Brad Pitt is 62. Wrestler-actor Stone Cold Steve Austin (“Chain of Command”) is 61. Actor Shawn Christian (“Summerland,” “Days of Our Lives”) is 60. Actor Rachel Griffiths (“Brothers and Sisters,” ″Six Feet Under”) is 57. Singer Alejandro Sanz is 57. Actor Casper Van Dien (“Starship Troopers”) is 53. Country singer Cowboy Troy is 55. DJ Lethal of Limp Bizkit is 53. Singer Sia is 50. Country singer Randy Houser is 49. Actor Josh Dallas (“Manifest,” “Once Upon a Time”) is 47. Actor Katie Holmes is 47. Singer Christina Aguilera is 45. Actor Ashley Benson (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 36. Actor Bridgit Mendler (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 33. Singer Billie Eilish is 24. Actor Isabella Crovetti (“Vampirina”) is 21.

Dec. 19: Actor Elaine Joyce is 82. Actor Tim Reid is 81. Musician John McEuen (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 80. Country singer Janie Fricke is 78. Jazz drummer Lenny White of Return to Forever is 76. Actor Mike Lookinland (“The Brady Bunch”) is 65. Actor Scott Cohen (“Gilmore Girls”) is 64. Actor Jennifer Beals is 62. Actor Robert MacNaughton (“E.T.”) is 59. Magician Criss Angel is 58. Guitarist Klaus Eichstadt of Ugly Kid Joe is 58. Actor Kristy Swanson is 56. Model Tyson Beckford is 55. Actor Rosa Blasi (“Strong Medicine”) is 53. Actor Alyssa Milano is 53. Actor Tara Summers (“Mercy Street,” “Boston Legal”) is 46. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is 45. Actor Marla Sokoloff (“The Practice,” “Full House”) is 45. Actor Nik Dodani (“Murphy Brown”) is 32.

Dec. 20: Actor Tommy Cole (“The Mickey Mouse Club”) is 84. Drummer-producer Bobby Colomby (Blood, Sweat and Tears) is 81. Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss is 80. Illusionist Uri Geller is 79. Musician Alan Parsons is 77. Actor Jenny Agutter (“Call the Midwife”) is 73. Actor Michael Badalucco (“The Practice”) is 71. Actor Blanche Baker (“Shakedown,” ″Holocaust”) is 69. Singer Billy Bragg is 68. Singer-bassist Mike Watt (The Minutemen, fIREHOSE) is 68. Actor Joel Gretsch (“The Vampire Diaries,” “V″) is 62. Country singer Kris Tyler is 61. Singer Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes is 59. Actor Nicole deBoer (“The Dead Zone”) is 55. Director Todd Phillips (“The Hangover,” “Joker”) is 55. Singer David Cook (“American Idol”) is 43. Actor Jonah Hill is 42. Actor Bob Morley (“The 100”) is 41. Singer JoJo is 35.