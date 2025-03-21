Thousands of bottles of Benadryl recalled due to ‘child poisoning’ risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of bottles of Benadryl have been recalled due to concerns of “child poisoning” from the drug packaging.

The recall of 100 ml bottles of Benadryl Liquid Elixir was announced on Thursday by manufacturer Arsell. The affected product was sold online at Amazon.com from July 2023 through October 2024 for between $16 and $19.

According to an online notice, the packaging for the affected batches is not child-resistant, “posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.”

The recall involves Benadryl Liquid Elixir sold in a round dark plastic bottle with a pink-and-white label on the front with the word “Benadryl” in blue text. The product contains 100 mL of Benadryl.

The back label contains safety disclosures, storage instructions and manufacturer information.

open image in gallery Thousands of bottles of Benadryl have been recalled due to child poisoning concerns ( United States Consumer Product Safety Commission )

The bottle is packaged in a paper box decorated with pink and white with the word “Benadryl” written in blue text. The package has a white label on the bottom with the following code written in black text: “X003VRIGUL.”

About 2,300 bottles of the allergy medicine were affected and in need of recall, Arsell said, though no injuries have yet been reported.

Benadryl contains diphenhydramine, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

Arsell recommends that consumers should immediately secure the Benadryl out of the sight and reach of their children and contact Arsell for a full refund.

The company advised that consumers will be asked to submit their Amazon order number along with a photo demonstrating disposal of the recalled Benadryl to recall@arsellsupport.com.

Only the bottle is being recalled, not the medicine itself, but both should be disposed of.

According to Mount Sinai symptoms of a diphenhydramine overdose include blurred vision, dry mouth, low blood pressure, rapid heartbeat, confusion, hallucinations and seizures.