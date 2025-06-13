This city is the worst for bed bugs in the US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

You may not want to know this, but your city likely has bed bugs.

In a new list, the pest control company Terminix has identified the 50 cities it treats the most for the pests. Bed bugs are blood-sucking insects that can quickly infest homes. It can take months to eradicate infestations.

"We have seen a consistent increase in bed bug control service performed since the ‘new normal’ post-COVID-19 pandemic,” explained Terminix Technical Service Manager Eric Braun.

To make the list, the company used service data from more than 300 branches across the country. The city of Montgomery, Alabama, came in at 50.

“When looking at which states appear the most, Ohio, Texas, Florida, California, and Pennsylvania dominate, suggesting regional trends in infestations are likely tied to climate, housing trends, and travel hubs,” Terminix said.

Which cities are at the top of the list? Here are the 10 worst cities for bed bug infestations.

Philadelphia

open image in gallery Pest control company Terminix just released its top 50 cities for bed bugs. The parasites can infest homes for months ( AFP/Getty )

Philadelphia takes the top spot for the second consecutive year.

The City of Brotherly Love wasn’t the only Pennsylvania hub on the list.

Pittsburgh was ranked number 15.

New York

open image in gallery New York City has climbed into the top five spots. So has Cleveland, Ohio ( AFP/Getty )

This may seem fairly self-explanatory. The Big Apple has consistently ranked high.

But, New York is even higher on Terminix’s list this year, climbing into the top five.

Cleveland-Akron

So, has Cleveland.

Terminix says its standing reflects continued struggles with these persistent pests.

Los Angeles

open image in gallery Los Angeles and Dallas-Ft. Worth round out the top five. The City of Angels has seen infestations there increase ( AFP/Getty )

The City of Angels takes fourth.

Big urban areas with a lot of food and warm temperatures are where bed bugs thrive.

Dallas-Ft. Worth

Dallas-Fort Worth rounds out the top five.

The metropolitan area is frequently hit by summer storms.

Atlanta

Atlanta may take the sixth slot, but this southern hub isn’t even in Orkin’s top 10 cities.

Houston

Another Texas city!

Last year, another list from Pest Gnome ranked the city, with a population of more than 2 million, in its third spot.

Washington, D.C.

open image in gallery The nation’s capital is not in the top five. But, Orkin has previously ranked it first ( Getty )

The nation’s capital has been in Orkin’s number one spot before.

San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose

On the West Coast, the San Francisco Bay Area also lands inside the top 10.

That may be surprising if you’re looking for the city on Orkin’s recent list. It came in at 41 last year.

Sacramento, Stockton, San Diego, and Modesto also rank within Terminix’s top 50.

Indianapolis

open image in gallery Indianapolis, Indiana, is the last city in the top 10. There are several other Midwest cities on the list ( Getty )

Indiana’s capital city might round out the top 10.

But don’t be fooled. There are plenty of other Midwest cities, such as Dayton, Columbus, Chicago, and Cincinnati.

There are also cities in the South.