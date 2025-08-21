One scoop or two? Bear found eating strawberry ice cream behind counter of Lake Tahoe store

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deputies in South Lake Tahoe, California, had a bizarre early-morning encounter when they were called to a local ice cream store.

A large bear had decided it wanted service and had made its way behind the counter, wanting something sweet.

The scene on Sunday was captured in photos as the brown bear appeared to be squatted on its hindquarters, peering over the counter with a row of empty stools in the foreground.

Staff at the Ice Cream Shop at Camp Richardson nicknamed the bear “Fuzzy” according to authorities.

The animal reportedly had a strong preference for strawberry ice cream and officers were able to coax the bear out of the service area and back into the wild.

open image in gallery A large bear was found in an ice cream shop in South Lake Tahoe by El Dorado County Sheriff's deputies ( El Dorado County Sheriff's Office )

The bear caused little to no damage and cleanup was reportedly minimal.

No one was harmed, and no ice cream cones were missing, according to ABC7 KRCR.

In a Facebook post, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office wrote: “In the early morning hours of last Sunday, August 17th, Deputies were dispatched to a call for service at the Ice Cream Shop at Camp Richardson in South Lake Tahoe.

“The deputies could barely believe their eyes as they saw a large bear behind the counter of the shop. With some encouragement, the bear ultimately left, but only after showing interest in the strawberry ice cream.

“Thankfully, Fuzzy the bear caused barely any property damage, and there was barely any cleanup.”

open image in gallery 'Fuzzy' the bear seemed quite at home behind the counter of the Ice Cream Shop at Camp Richardson in South Lake Tahoe ( El Dorado County Sheriff's Office )

Last week, the National Park Service warned visitors in Great Smoky Mountains National Park not to feed bears, as it can lead to serious consequences for the animal and pose an extreme danger to visitors.

“By eating human food, bears can lose their preference for natural food sources and their fear of humans. Over time, these bears may begin approaching people in search of food. They can become aggressive, unpredictable, and dangerous,” the agency’s website explains.

“Bears looking for human food and garbage can damage property and injure people. These bears pose a risk to public safety and are often euthanized as a result.”