Attendees at a barbeque in western North Carolina fell dreadfully ill with ‘flu-like symptoms’ after being served undercooked bear meat infected with a rare parasite, a CDC report has revealed.

The catastrophic gathering in November 2023 saw 22 out of 34 attendees consume the infected meat – ten of whom began to feel feverish, develop facial swelling or muscle aches and pains after eating meat from a bear.

A 10-year-old child was the youngest affected as well as five other people under 18 years old who were reported to have developed the parasitic infection – known as trichinellosis – according to the North Carolina Division of Public Health.

In total - there have been 51 bear meat-related Trichinellosis cases reported in the US since 2016, according to the latest CDC data. CDC advises that the only way to eradicate the parasite is to cook the meat until it reaches an internal temperature of 165°F (74°C) or above.

Eating bear meat is not illegal in most of the US, according to Outdoor Life . Bear hunters can legally eat their prize game but must not sell it.

Trichinellosis is typically acquired by eating wild game that is inadequately prepared and cooked, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Symptoms experienced in previous patients included abdominal pain, aches and pains, fever, swelling, headaches, and diarrhea.

In the most severe cases, trichinellosis can cause persistent muscle aches – and even death.

Pictured is the microscopic examination of encapsulated larvae in black bear meat attributed to an outbreak of Trichinella in 2022 ( Photos/Division of Parasitic Diseases and Malaria, Center for Global Health, CDC * Scale bars = 100 µm. )

While no one has ever reported to have died from the disease, people have been hospitalized – and cases appear to be rising in parts of North America where black bears frequent and are hunted for their meat.

The risk of developing Trichinellosis is attributed to how the meat is prepared and served and whether the bear itself has contracted the parasite, the CDC stated.

The average incubation period for the North Carolina patients between eating the meat and developing symptoms was 21 days – varying anywhere between seven to 26 days.

In July 2022, six trichinellosis cases emerged in South Dakota, including a 29-year-old man who was hospitalized twice for a range of symptoms.

Before developing symptoms, the man and other family members – from Arizona, Minnesota and South Dakota – had shared a meal in which “kabobs made from the meat of a black bear” were served. The youngest in attendance was 12, whereas the eldest attendee was 62.

The meat, which had been harvested in northern Saskatchewan, Canada, had been frozen for 45 days before it was “grilled and served rare” alongside a plate of vegetables.

Two of the people who only ate vegetables had contracted the disease through cross-contamination, the investigation revealed.

Three patients were hospitalized as a result and all six who developed symptoms recovered, said the CDC. The family member who harvested the meat provided samples for testing and was required to get rid of any remaining meat – public health authorities were also notified.