Forty-fore! Eagles get rare opportunity to play golf with former president Barack Obama

Fly, birdies, fly.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley and team owner Jeffrey Lurie hit the links this week at Merion Golf Club with a group of golfers that included former President Barack Obama.

“He's like an uncle figure out there,” Hurts said Wednesday. “President Obama. All-time leader. Great presence. I guess the word is, down to earth. I can only imagine that lifestyle and the different things that come with that. To see him out there, enjoying himself, talk a little trash, that was cool.”

One caveat: Hurts was not permitted to actually play golf, per terms of his $255 million contract. Hurts still enjoyed the spoils that came with walking the course with the former president.

Three wins in a row have the Eagles back in the swing of things, and Hurts joked he'd get the better of Obama on the course at some point down the road.

“I told him, you don't want these problems just yet,” Hurts said. “His day will come.”

The 26-year-old Hurts said the only A-lister he still wants to meet is actor Denzel Washington.

Obama was in Philadelphia this week to stump for Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee.

Barkley, in his first season with the Eagles, said he took the rare opportunity to play golf with a president to ask Obama about leadership. He learned of the invitation last week from Lurie.

“It was probably one of the coolest experiences I've had in my life,” Barkley said. “Very personable. He's awesome, to be honest. I got to spend about four or five hours with him and was able to do something I love to do, play golf.”

So did the running back get the better of Obama?

“Nah,” Barkley said, laughing. “I'm in season right now. But he's pretty good, though. He's an athlete.”

Barkley said the “coolest thing" he took from the experience was seeing how kindly Obama treated everyone, from a caddy to other golfers or staff members.

“I try to do that already, but you always try to do that even more,” Barkley said.

