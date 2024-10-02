Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Thousands of Bank of America customers reported trouble accessing their bank accounts Wednesday afternoon as the financial institution faced a widespread outage.

On social media, customers said they could not view their account balances. Those who could view their accounts said they were met with an alarming $0 balance.

For many, a “Connection Error” message popped up while trying to log into the banking app. The message said it was “unable to complete your request” and asked the user to “try again later.”

By 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time, nearly 20,000 customers said they were having trouble, according to Downdetector, which reports web outages. That number dropped before rising again around 2:45 p.m. ET.

It is unclear what caused the outage

In a statement, a spokesperson for Bank of America said: “Some clients are experiencing an issue accessing their accounts and balance information today. These issues are being addressed and have largely been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Customers who were experiencing the outage flocked to social media platforms, such as X and Reddit, to confirm they were having similar issues.

Many reported having difficulties reaching Bank of America’s customer service.

Bank of America experienced an outage over the summer when CrowdStrike, the global cybersecurity company, faced a massive crash due to a flawed update.