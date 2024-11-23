836-pound ‘cursed’ emerald worth $1bn must return to Brazil, U.S. judge rules

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A massive, 836-pound emerald thought to be worth as much as $1bn—as well as rumored to be cursed—will return to its home soil of Brazil, a U.S. court ruled this week.

“We’re very happy with the decision,” federal prosecutor Boni de Moraes Soares told The Washington Post of the decision. “We’re closer than ever to bringing the Bahia emerald back to the Brazilian people.”

Kit Morrison, an Idaho trader who’s part of a group that claimed ownership over the gem, told the paper he accepted the ruling.

“I don’t have any feeling of defeat or loss,” he said. “When you are an investor and entrepreneur, you do everything you can to protect, preserve and improve the investment and opportunity. However, you cannot control the things that are out of your control.”

The Bahia Emerald, which was mined in Brazil in 2001 and smuggled to the U.S., has long been the subject of competing claims of ownership.

The ruling likely brings an end to its chaotic journey through the Americas.

open image in gallery Brazil argued emerald had been illegally mined and taken out of country ( AP )

The gem was carried out of the Brazilian rainforest by a team of mules, one of which was attacked by a panther. In the U.S., Hurricane Katrina hit one warehouse where it was stored, and the gem was stolen from another facility in Los Angeles. It also almost became a part of a transaction involving fraudster Bernie Madoff.

The emerald was eventually seized in Las Vegas and came to the attention of the Brazilian government when a dispute between gem dealers landed in a Los Angeles court. Under the country’s constitution, all mining assets in the country belong to Brazil, and a permit would be required to remove the emerald.

In 2015, a California court declared Morrison and his consortium had the rightful and good faith ownership of the emerald. However, that same year, the U.S. Department of Justice initiated a federal court action to seize the rock, pending the completion of a case in Brazil alleging it was illegally mined.

In the intervening years, the emerald was held for safekeeping with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

By 2021, the Brazilian court ordered the forfeiture of the emerald. The following year, the Justice Department filed a motion in court seeking to return the emerald to Brazil under a mutual legal assistance treaty.