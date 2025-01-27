Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Life truly foudn a way inside of an Louisiana aquarium earlier this month when a baby shark was born inside a tank that only is home to only female species.

Yoko, the new swell shark pup hatched on January 3 after it was first spotted by the aquarium’s husbandry team nearly eight months ago. Shreveport Aquarium believes the egg could have even gone undetected for a further two months prior.

Miraculously, Yoko arrived despite the fact only two female sharks had been present in the tank for that time and neither shark had been in contact with a male in over three years, said the Shreveport Aquarium release on Friday.

Swell sharks are native to the coastal waters of the eastern Pacific and can grow to three feet in size.

Curator of live animals Greg Barrick said: “This situation is incredible and shows the resilience of this species.

“We are very excited in the coming months to confirm whether this was indeed a case of parthenogenesis or if it was delayed fertilization.

He positively added, paraphrasing Jeff Goldblum’s iconic line as Dr. Ian Malcolm in the original Jurassic Park: “It really proves that life... uh... finds a way.”

open image in gallery The swell shark pup hatched January 3 and aquarists are overjoyed at the mystery arrival ( Shreveport Aquarium/Facebook )

Marine handlers at the aquarium have opted for only one possible explanation for the phenomenon: parthenogenesis.

According to the aquarium, this is a rare form of asexual reproduction or delayed fertilization, where fertilization occurs long after mating.

But this is only a provisional theory, says the team.

“To confirm the exact cause, the husbandry team will take steps to karyotype the pup once it is a suitable size for a blood draw, likely after a few months.

“This DNA analysis will provide definitive confirmation of whether the hatchling is a product of parthenogenesis or delayed fertilization”, they stated.

Yoko’s name derives from the native American Chumash word for shark which translates as ‘onyoko’.

The young pup was reported to be “thriving under the care of our dedicated aquarists”, said the release.

However, this did not rule out concerns held by the center due to Yoko’s bizarre birth. They stressed that sharks born under such circumstances could “face significant challenges” and anticipated that Yoko could suffer a short life span.

“Should Yoko’s time with us be brief, it will still leave an unforgettable legacy, contributing invaluable insights to the study of shark reproduction and conservation efforts”, a statement read.

The swell shark’s health is currently being monitored away from the exhibit and visitors are prohibited from seeing Yoko in person. Nonetheless, the aquarium insisted that they would keep people updated on their social media.

According to the Shark Trust, Swell Sharks descend from the catshark family and possess a unique threat response when they expand their bodies to double their size by swallowing water. This allows them to wedge and camouflage themselves between obscure hiding spaces.