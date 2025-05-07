Manhunt after baby seal stabbed multiple times on US beach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A search is underway after an elephant seal pup was stabbed multiple times on a beach in Oregon.

The seal survived the attack which occurred in a cove in the small town of Neskowin, which sits along the Pacific Ocean, on March 16, between 8pm and 11.30pm, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on Monday.

The administration’s marine stranding team was able to help the animal relocate after monitoring and evaluating it.

The agency's law enforcement office, which is investigating the attack, was searching for a “person of interest” spotted by a witness.

“We are seeking the public’s help in obtaining any information that may lead to the identification of the individual(s) responsible and any other details surrounding the incident,” it said.

open image in gallery The baby seal that was stabbed on an Oregon beach in March ( Tiffany Boothe/Seaside Aquarium via AP )

He is descrived as a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a standard build, black and white hair, a groomed beard, and a large gap between his front teeth. Witnesses said he was wearing aviator glasses with thick lenses

Officials were also looking for the owner of a vehicle seen in a parking lot near the cove behind a condominium building that may be connected with the Sunday evening attack, according to NOAA.

Officials are asking anyone with information on the person of interest, vehicle owner or attacker to call NOAA's enforcement hotline.

In the spring and summer, juvenile elephant seals will often drag themselves onto Oregon's beaches to spend weeks shedding their hair and skin, according to Oregon State University's Marine Mammal Institute. Adult elephant seals are rarely seen in the state.

The federal Marine Mammal Protection Act prohibits harassing, harming, killing or feeding wild elephant seals and other marine mammals. Violators can face criminal penalties of up to $100,000 in fines and up to 1 year in jail.