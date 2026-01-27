Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman has been arrested in California after heart-stopping footage showed the moment a 19-month-old baby flew out of the passenger door of a moving vehicle and onto a busy road.

Video footage shared online showed a black SUV driving into an intersection in Fullerton County when the passenger side door opens and the child falls out.

The SUV immediately stops, almost causing a traffic collision with the vehicle behind it, which also appears to swerve to avoid the child.

A woman, identified as Jacqueline Hernandez, a 35-year-old resident of La Habra, then exits the vehicle and runs round from the driver’s side to collect the child before returning to the vehicle.

Fullerton Police Department said it had launched an investigation into the incident on January 24, after being made aware of the clip on social media. “On January 24, 2026, a witness came forward and reported observing the incident,” the department wrote online.

“The witness was able to provide identifying information related to the vehicle involved. Officers conducted a follow-up investigation, which led them to a residence in the City of La Habra,” the statement added.

“Officers located the vehicle, the child, and the female involved in the incident seen in the video,” police said.

According to the department the child sustained injuries consistent with the fall and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Hernandez was placed under arrest and booked at the Fullerton City Jail for felony child abuse.

The incident is believed to have occurred on January 20, 2026 between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

Fullerton Police Department said it had not received any calls for help related to the incident at the time and is now seeking additional witnesses. The investigation remains ongoing.