Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In 1993, a then-unknown actor named Matthew McConaughey made his breakthrough in in Richard Linklater's teen comedy Dazed and Confused.

Now, 32 years later, the real-life Texas school where the movie was filmed is under threat of closure — and its orchestra teacher wants McConaughey's help to save it.

"Alright, alright, alright. Help us blow this post up," wrote Austin-based Samantha Stewart in an Instagram post last week. "We are fighting to keep the music playing at Bedichek Middle School!

"For 13 years, I’ve directed the orchestra at Bedichek. I’ve poured my heart into this program — securing grants for instruments and lessons — to give every student a chance.

"Now, this beloved, historic school faces closure. Bedichek is more than just a school; it’s a cultural landmark... we can’t let this history, and the future of our students, be erased."

Tagging in the Hollywood star and his wife Camila Alves, she added: "Please, lend your voice to help us save our school!"

Actor Matthew McConaughey got his big break in ‘Dazed and Confused’ and now the school where it was filmed wants his help saving it from going under ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

At issue is the Austin Independent School District's plan to close 13 schools and transfer their students elsewhere in order to fill a $20 million budget shortfall, starting in 2026.

Seven of the schools on the chopping block, including Bedicheck, received "F" ratings from the Texas Education Agency, while four were rated "B" and one was rated "A".

"Every family should have access to an excellent neighborhood school, one that is vibrant, well-resourced and able to meet the needs of every child," the District said in its draft plan earlier this month.

"The truth is, we cannot currently afford to provide this in the way our schools and system are set up now. Due to declining enrollment, rising education costs, inadequate state funding, and budget shortfalls, the district's resources are currently spread too thin across too many campuses.

We must do hard things so we can reinvest in what matters most — strong academic programs, outstanding teachers, modern facilities and the wraparound supports that help every student succeed."

But Stewart told local broadcaster KXAN that the plan would cancel out those areas where the school did excel.

“We just had two kids make all-region orchestra, which is a huge deal for our school because most of them don’t have private lessons. There is so much good. Our football team is currently undefeated,” she said.

“We have so many wonderful programs here. So, I just feel like that F-rating does not encompass our whole campus.”

The District is expected to vote on its closure plan on November 20.