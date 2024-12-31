How to see Aurora Borealis across the US on New Year’s Eve

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Some Americans could see more than fireworks on New Year’s Eve – as a mesmerizing northern lights spectacle has been forecasted across the Midwest.

A geometric storm is predicted to spark a glow over several states during celebrations and into the New Year.

It will be those in Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, who could experience the best vantage points.

Those keen on spotting the Aurora Borealis should plan ahead and find an isolated spot away from light-polluted areas and firework displays if they want to gaze up at the breathtaking natural kaleidoscope.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, “the aurora does not need to be directly overhead but can be observed from as much as 1000 km away when the aurora is bright and if conditions are right.”

Scientists say the aurora is likely to be visible over the northern arc of the U.S., into some states in the lower Midwest, stretching down to Oregon, said NOAA.

Skygazers in Northern Oregon, the lower Midwest, and in central New England could also be in for a chance to catch the light show.

New Yorkers could fall short of watching the spectacle as forecasters have predicted a damp start to 2025.

open image in gallery The “Aurora Borealis” also known as The Northern lights are expected to shine over the U.S. as geomagnetic activity driven by solar coronal holes will lead to an explosion of color in the sky ( PA )

“If the geomagnetic field is active, then the aurora will be brighter and further from the poles. Geomagnetic activity is driven by solar activity and solar coronal holes and thus it waxes and wanes with time.”

Advice states that the best vantage point will be high up, on a hill for example, away from the fray of city lights and “with an unobstructed view toward the north”.

NOAA recommends that people go towards the magnetic poles – the north magnetic pole currently sits about 250 miles from the geographic pole in the islands of northeast Canada.

But observers need not panic as the aurora can be observed “hundreds of miles equatorward the actual aurora” to provide a great opportunity to glimpse above at the lights despite not being physically close to the poles.

While the window to catch the lights is relatively uncertain, forecasters have insisted that spectators venture out at night – specifically within an hour or two of midnight (between 10 PM and 2 AM local time).

According to scientists, these are the best hours when an active aurora will light up the sky into the early morning hours “as the level of geomagnetic activity increases”.

Watchers can expect to glare up at a mystifying variety of colors from a dazzling green to pink, blue, and purple.