Widow of Little Rock airport director killed in raid sues ATF over husband's death

The widow of an Arkansas airport director who was killed during a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raid on his home last year sued the agency and several officials, claiming the agency and officers acted recklessly and negligently.

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport Executive Director Bryan Malinowski died days after he was shot when ATF agents were executing a warrant March 19, 2024, at his home in Little Rock. The ATF said Malinowski shot at agents, striking and injuring one, after which agents returned fire.

An affidavit released after the shooting said the warrant was related to accusations that Malinowski bought over 150 guns between May 2021 and February 2024 and that he resold many without a dealer’s license.

In the lawsuit, filed in federal court in Little Rock, Maria “Maer" Malinowski accused the ATF and 10 agents and task force officers of violating hers and her husband's constitutional rights. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and requested a jury trial.

“The Constitution requires reasonableness and, specifically here, that defendants both knock and announce their presence and purpose and wait a reasonable time before entry,” the lawsuit said. "The ATF failed to do so, resulting in an entirely predictable, needless and tragic outcome."

The ATF said it does not comment on ongoing legislation.

A local prosecutor last year said an ATF agent was justified in fatally shooting Bryan Malinowski. Malinowski’s death prompted criticism from some Republican lawmakers in Arkansas who have called for more information from the ATF.

Malinowski was a lifelong gun collector who would attend shows on weekends where he would buy, sell and trade with others, the lawsuit said. He did not know he was under investigation and reasonably believed the agents entering his home were intruders because they didn't knock and give him adequate time to come to the door, the complaint said.

“Today’s lawsuit seeks justice for the nightmare I’ve been living for the last 14 months," Maria Malinowski said in a news release.