Activists and fans of two Asian elephants at the Los Angeles Zoo are outraged after the two animals were transferred to a new home in the middle of the night.

Billy, 40, and Tina, 59 – who have been at the facility for many years – vanished on Wednesday, after being pictured with shackles around their legs over the weekend.

The pair’s transfer to the Tulsa Zoo, in Oklahoma, has triggered controversy and lawsuits. A judge at the L.A. Superior Court last week denied a temporary restraining order that would have halted the move.

"It's just really too bad, and there's a lot of broken hearts right now," Judie Mancuso, the founder and president of Social Compassion in Legislation, told ABC7. "We knew it was coming, with the shackles on them.”

The outlet reported that aerial observers flying over Billy and Tina’s enclosure on Tuesday were unable to see either animal. ABC7 contacted both the L.A. Zoo and Mayor Karen Bass’ office, but received no response.

The L.A. Zoo confirmed on Wednesday, however, that the elephants had arrived safely in Tulsa, where they will have more space, and other animals for them to interact with.

Their new habitat totals 17 acres, including two barns, recently renovated and expanded yards, and a ten-acre wooded preserve that is part of a federally protected wetland not open to public viewing.

The recently completed renovations also include a newly constructed 36,650-square-foot state-of-the-art elephant barn.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Billy and Tina were transported together by truck in separate ventilated containers on a drive that took around 24 hours in total. The L.A. Zoo said that the drive had taken place overnight in hopes of optimal temperatures for the elephants and minimal traffic, but did not provide further details.

The cost of moving the animals will be split between the two zoos, with L.A. paying $44,000.

The zoo’s website, which includes an FAQ section about the move, states that the Association of Zoos and Aquariums requires accredited zoos to maintain a herd of at least three elephants, due to their nature as social animals.

Following the loss of two older elephants, Jewel in 2023 and Shaunzi last year, the L.A. Zoo acknowledged that it no longer met that standard. And the facility is currently unable to increase the size of its Asian elephant population.

"Visitors to the L.A. Zoo have enjoyed watching and learning from Billy and Tina for years," a spokesperson for the zoo said in a previous statement shared with ABC7.

"The difficult decision to relocate them was made in consultation with, and on the recommendation of, experts from around the country affiliated with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums,” the statement added.

"Ultimately, this decision, as is the case with all animal care decisions at the L.A. Zoo, is driven by the unwavering commitment to the health and wellbeing of the animals."