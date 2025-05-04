Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The president of the Art Institute of Chicago has taken voluntary leave following reports of an incident during which he stripped off his clothes while on an international flight.

James Rondeau, the Art Institute's president and director since 2016, was accused of strange behavior on a United Airlines aircraft on April 18.

Rondeau had been on the way to Munich, Germany. According to CBS News, which first reported the incident, he had been drinking alcohol after taking prescription medication. He was arrested after the plane landed.

In a statement shared with The Independent, a spokesperson said: “The Art Institute takes this very seriously and has opened an independent investigation into the incident to gather all available information.

“James will voluntarily be taking time away from the office while the investigation is completed.”

Art Institute officials said Rondeau has since returned to Chicago, and the leadership team will soon meet to “determine the next steps."

As president of the Art Institute, Rondeau’s salary is more than $1 million a year. The institute employs around 600 people and plays host to such world-renowned works as Edward Hopper’s “Nighthawks” and “The Bedroom” by Vincent Van Gogh. Founded in 1879, the institute has an operating budget of $120 million.

Since his appointment in 2016, Rondeau has been a proponent of bringing more works by female artists and artists of color into the collection.

“This variety and balance is core to our mission. We are able to leverage more established names while introducing new work and providing a more expansive view about contemporary art,” he told The New York Times in 2022.

The alleged incident occurred on United Airlines Flight 953 from Chicago to Munich on April 18. Police were called to the plane following reports of a passenger stripping off his clothes.

Sources confirmed to CBS that the passenger in question was Rondeau.

A spokesperson for United Airlines told The Independent they had no further comment.

