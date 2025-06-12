Army soldier killed and another hurt in helicopter ‘incident’ near Fort Campbell in Kentucky
The names of the soldiers have not been released
A soldier was killed and another was injured Wednesday during a helicopter training exercise at Fort Campbell, military officials announced Thursday.
The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in a designated training area on the post, which straddles the Kentucky-Tennessee border. Fort Campbell houses the 101st Airborne Division and the 160th SOAR.
One soldier was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was taken by ambulance to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, where they are currently in stable condition. The identities of both soldiers have not yet been released, pending official next-of-kin notifications.
The incident is being investigated by a military aviation safety team. Authorities have not disclosed additional details about the type of helicopter involved or the specific cause of the incident.
This tragedy comes roughly two years after a major helicopter disaster at the same base.
On March 29, 2023, a nighttime training flight near Fort Campbell ended in tragedy when two HH‑60 Black Hawk medevac helicopters collided, killing all nine service members on board.
