Elderly man attacked by bear while on lawnmower dies in hospice care from injuries: ‘Extensive and not survivable’

An elderly Arkansas man who was brutally mauled by a black bear earlier this month has died from his “extensive and ultimately not survivable” injuries.

Vernon Patton, 72, who had been in hospice care since the September 3 attack, died from his injuries on Sunday, Keith Stephens, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, toldUSA Today.

Patton was riding a tractor near Mulberry Mountain in Ozark when a young, 70-pound male black bear attacked, leaving him covered in “severe cuts and puncture wounds to his head and arms,” Stephens said earlier this month.

The 72-year-old’s son arrived as he was being attacked and threw rocks at the creature to ward it off. The bear attacked Patton on his face, arms, and upper body, authorities said.

Game wardens responded to the scene and fatally shot the bear. The animal later tested negative for both distemper and rabies.

After the vicious attack, Patton was transported to Washington Regional in Fayetteville for surgery. He was later moved to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock.

His injuries were “extensive and ultimately not survivable,” his family later told TV station KHBS .

“This has been an extraordinarily difficult time for our family, and we are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support we have received. We ask that people show compassion and consideration as we focus on being together as a family for as long as we still can,” they said in a statement.

The family continued: “We also want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the medical teams who are providing exceptional care and to everyone who has offered their prayers and kindness. At this time, we ask for privacy as we navigate this painful journey together as a family."

Bear attacks are exceptionally rare in Arkansas — the last bear attack Stephens said he was aware of happened in the 19th century.

“We don’t have records back that far,” Stephens previously said, noting, “there are some news articles that talk about bear attacks in the 1850s. I’ve been here 25 years and we haven’t had one.”

​​Authorities have not been able to piece together what may have caused the attack. Game wardens are investigating.