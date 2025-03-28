CIA found the Ark of the Covenant by using psychics, declassified files claim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Declassified CIA documents claim that the mystical Ark of the Covenant was located by a psychic decades ago in the Middle East as part of one of the intelligence agency’s experimental, secret projects in the 1980s.

The Ark of the Covenant was thrust back into the spotlight as globetrotting archaeologist Indiana Jones attempted to uncover the artifact in Steven Spielberg’s 1981 Oscar-winning Raiders of the Lost Ark.

According to Jewish and Christian tradition, the gold-plated wooden chest housed the two tablets bearing the Ten Commandments, which God, in theology, gave to Moses between the 13th and 16th centuries BC.

The CIA conducted experiments as part of the secret Project Sun Streak with individuals known as “remote viewers,” a type of clairvoyant, who claimed they could project their consciousness to receive information about far-away objects.

There is no credible scientific evidence that remote viewing exists, which is generally regarded as pseudoscience.

open image in gallery The CIA conducted experiments in the 1980s as part of the secret Project Sun Streak ( CIA )

In a remote viewing session on December 5, 1988, remote “viewer #32” was tasked with identifying the coveted Ark, according to CIA documents recently circulating on social media. The documents were first declassified in August 2000. They allegedly did not know the object they were being tasked to find.

The psychic described a location in the Middle East that they claimed housed the object and said it was being “protected by entities,” per the CIA document.

“Target is a container. This container has another container inside of it. The target is fashioned of wood, gold, and silver,” they said, allegedly not knowing they were trying to find the Ark. “Similar in shape to a coffin and is decorated with seraphim.”

The declassified document shows several pages of drawings depicting one of the four seraphim standing out on the corners of the Ark, along with a drawing of mummies lined up on a wall.

open image in gallery Drawing from remote viewer #32 depicts one of the four seraphim that stand out on the corners of the Ark ( CIA )

“Visuals of surrounding buildings indicated the presence of Mosque domes,” they added.

They said the object was hidden underground in dark, wet conditions.

“There is an aspect of spirituality, information, lessons and the historical knowledge far beyond what we now know,” remote viewer #32 continued.

They described the Ark as being protected by entities that would destroy individuals who attempted to damage the object.

“The target is protected by entities and can only be opened by those who are authorized to do so—this container will not/cannot be opened until the time is deemed correct,” the remote viewer continued.

“Individuals opening the container by prying or striking are destroyed by the container’s protectors through the use of a power unknown to us.”

open image in gallery CIA documents alleged a psychic uncovered the Ark of the Covenant in the Middle East in 1988 ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

When a remote viewer is tasked with locating an object, information is written down on paper and placed into an envelope.

US Army Chief Warrant Joe McMoneagle, the first person to do remote viewing for the CIA, told The New York Post that they allegedly do not know what was scrawled down and are guided through the process by another person.

McMoneagle, however, does not believe that this remote viewing case is worth the paper it is written on, claiming the session is “bogus.”

“If someone claims that remote viewing proves the existence of something, such as the Ark of the Covenant, they must produce the Ark to substantiate their claim,” he added.