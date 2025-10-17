Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arizonans warned against licking toxic toads that have appeared after heavy rainfall

The National Park Service issued a similar warning in 2022 about the deadly risks of licking toxic Sonoran Desert toads

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Friday 17 October 2025 12:45 EDT
Comments
A Young Girl Greets a Friendly Toad on the Porch at Night

Arizona officials are reminding Phoenix-area citizens that kissing frogs should only happen in fairy tales, as some people are reportedly licking toxic toads to get high.

Recent unseasonal rainfall in the Phoenix Valley has increased the appearance of toxic toads and mushrooms, prompting warnings from the Banner Poison Control and Drug Information Center.

The Sonoran Desert toad, also known as the Colorado River toad, poses serious risks because it secretes a neurotoxin as a defense mechanism containing 5-MeO-DMT, a psychoactive compound also found in ayahuasca, according to AZ Family.

Officials in the area said some people are trying to harness to psychedelic properties the toads have, but had warned that licking them can cause severe illness or even death in humans and pets.

Pet owners must watch their animals closely outdoors and on walks. Zoologist Grey Stafford’s witnessed the dangers posed by the toxic amphibians first hand when his dog came into contact with one, and warned fellow owners what to do if the same happens to them.

Licking a Sonoran Desert toad is extremely dangerous because of the psychoactive toxin it secretes
Licking a Sonoran Desert toad is extremely dangerous because of the psychoactive toxin it secretes (Getty/iStock)

“The first thing I would do is take a garden hose and flush their tongue and get to an emergency room right away,” Stafford told AZ Family. “The key thing is you want to keep their body temperature from spiking cause that could lead to seizure or death, and so a quick rinse of the tongue, work that tongue, get that slime off.”

Stafford added that pets or humans should not try to harm or kill the Sonoran Desert toads, as they play an important role in the ecosystem by controlling insect populations, especially following the recent unusual rainfall.

This isn’t the first time officials have warned the public about licking Sonoran Desert toads. The National Park Service addressed the risks in an October 2022 Facebook post, complete with a motion sensor camera capture of Sonoran Desert Toad “staring into your soul” at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Arizona.

In addition to the influx of toads in Phoenix, the unprecedented moisture has also led to a surge in the growth of wild mushrooms in the area. Some of these mushrooms are highly toxic and can cause serious health issues if ingested.

The Sonoran Desert toad toxin can be deadly to both humans and pets
The Sonoran Desert toad toxin can be deadly to both humans and pets (Getty/iStock)

Banner Poison Control warns that it’s nearly impossible to know which mushrooms are safe, and people should avoid touching any that are growing in yards or lawns, as they can cause severe, potentially dangerous, stomach problems.

Anyone who suspects exposure to these toxic substances should seek immediate medical attention. The Poison Control and Drug Information Center can be reached at (800) 222-1222 for guidance and assistance.

