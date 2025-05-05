Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three people have been killed and and five others were injured in a shooting at a steakhouse in Glendale, Arizona, police have said.

The incident occurred Sunday around 7:45 p.m. local time at El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse.

Police have said they believe more than one suspect was involved. Multiple people have been taken in for questioning but so far none have been arrested, Glendale Police Department Officer Moroni Mendez said during a briefing.

Mendez said three people died from their injuries and five other people were injured by gunshots or shrapnel, KPHO-TV reported.

open image in gallery Three people have been killed and and five others were injured in a shooting at a steakhouse in Glendale, Arizona ( AP )

“Obviously there was a lot of people here,” he said. “A lot of people that were attending some sort of event. Anyone who has information, please come forward and provide that to us because as we just recently stated, there are three deceased.

“So we want to make sure we do a complete and thorough investigation, and do right by the victims.”

Bystander Lupe Rodriguez said he ran to safety. He was shaken, but said he was grateful that he and his friends survived.

"There was a man on the ground, and it didn’t look like he made it,” Rodriguez said. “His father was yelling out his name. It was pretty bad.”

Investigations into what led up to the shooting are ongoing.