Hundreds of teenagers showed up at an Arizona school board member’s house party after his address was leaked on social media.

“There were girls twerking and not a lot of clothes on. We saw cans, beer cans on the road, police cars,” one neighbor said of the scene to AZFamily.

Dr. Matthew Pittinsky of the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board was hosting a small gathering for his son’s birthday a couple of weeks ago when things got out of hand.

Authorities responded to Pittinsky’s Paradise Valley home at around 9 p.m. local time that night following reports of underage drinking and a large gathering.

About 500 teens were found on Pittinsky’s property, one of whom was sent to the hospital for suspected alcohol poisoning, according to police documents obtained by AZFamily.

When the teens were questioned by police, they said they hadn’t been drinking and denied bringing alcohol to the home.

“It’s hard to tell with high school kids, if they’re acting drunk or are drunk,” Pittinsky’s neighbor said.

Pittinsky told police he had hired security to confiscate alcohol if someone brought it over to his son’s get-together.

The crowd was dispersed, and no one was charged in the incident.

Pittinsky told AZFamily that the party was supposed to be invite-only, but then his address was shared online.

“Apparently, another party was shut down and those teens used social media to learn about and proceed to our house,” he said.

The school board member said he took “every precaution” to ensure the party “was safe and courteous of our neighbors,” adding that when things escalated, “We cooperated with the police to safely shut it down.”

Pittinsky said he believes the incident was “distorted and weaponized” because he’s on the school board. His term on the board started this year and runs until 2028.