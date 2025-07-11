Arizona physical therapist burned alive inside hyperbaric chamber at his office

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Arizona physical therapist was killed after his hyperbaric chamber caught on fire while he was inside.

Havasu Health and Hyperbarics owner Dr. Walter Foxcroft, 43, was found dead on Wednesday after firefighters responded to reports of a fire in his office. The flames were caused by a flash fire, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department said in a statement.

Emergency responders pulled Foxcroft’s body from the chamber and pronounced him dead at the scene. He was the only person injured.

The city fire department is now investigating the cause.

Hyperbaric chambers are used to get more oxygen to tissues damaged by disease or injury, according to the Mayo Clinic. The chamber is pressurized two to three times higher than normal air pressure to help the lungs gather more oxygen.

open image in gallery Dr. Walter Foxcroft worked as a sports mascot before opening his practice in Lake Havasu, Arizona ( Havasu Health and Hyperbarics/Facebook )

Foxcroft first moved to Lake Havasu in 1998 as a teen, according to his website. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona, where he served as a sports mascot. After graduating, he worked as the Arizona Cardinals’ mascot, Big Red, even attending the Super Bowl with the team in 2006.

He went on to earn a doctorate in physical therapy from Touro University Nevada.

He founded his office last year after getting certified as a Functional Medicine Hyperbaric Clinician. He became a Functional Medicine Hyperbaric Clinician, certified by the International Board of Undersea Medicine, and started Havasu Health and Hyperbarics in 2024.

Shannon Kenitz, the executive director of the International Hyperbarics Association, told local outlet Today’s News-Herald that Foxcroft completed the association's safety training.

"He was very passionate about hyperbaric therapy," she told the outlet.

Foxcroft’s friend, Grace Echevarria, told Today’s News-Herald she’s “grief-stricken” in the wake of his death.

“I sent [Foxcroft’s wife] a text to tell her that I was here if she needed me,” Echevarria said. “His little girl has been in our dance class and fine arts class, and I’ve known them for a couple of years. I’m grief-stricken about it.”

Jonathan O'Neill, a fellow physical therapist, said he shadowed Foxcroft during his training.

"I just remember how kind and thorough he was with each person, never in a rush, answered all questions, talked with family members etc,” he told Today’s News-Herald. “He even took me out to lunch, it was a great learning experience for me.”