Chile issues evacuation alert as 7.4 earthquake sparks tsunami risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chile has issued an evacuation alert for a remote southern coast region after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the area.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed the earthquake struck Drake Passage between Cape Horn and Antarctica at a depth of just 10 km (6 miles) on Friday.

Chile's National Disaster Prevention and Response Service said a coastal area of Magallanes region in the southern tip of the country should be evacuated due to the risk of a tsunami.

“Due to the threat of a tsunami, the evacuation of the beach area of ​​the Antarctic Territory, Magallanes Region, is requested,” the National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (Senapred) said in a message sent to the public.

The warning says hazardous waves are possible for coasts within 300km of the earthquake epicentre. Local government agencies have also been instructed to warn coastal populations which may be at risk and to monitor threat levels.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric wrote on X that “all resources are available” to respond to potential emergencies.

open image in gallery Handout shakemap made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows the location of a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hitting in the Drake Passage south of the Magallanes region, Chile ( EPA )

“We are calling for the evacuation of the coastline throughout the Magallanes region," Boric wrote. “Right now, our duty is to be prepared and heed the authorities.”

In the Argentine city of Ushuaia, considered the world's southernmost, local authorities reported no material damage or evacuations.

“The earthquake was felt primarily in the city of Ushuaia and, to a lesser extent, in towns across the province,” the local government reported. “In the face of these types of events, it is important to remain calm.”

Videos circulating on social media appear to capture tsunami warning sirens blaring as people appear to be running from the coastline.

Chile's Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (SHOA) estimated that waves will reach bases in Antarctica and cities in Chile's extreme south in the coming hours. Chile's Antarctic institute (INAHC) told Reuters that bases were being evacuated.

SENAPRED said it was establishing a state of precaution, an alert associated with minor tsunamis. NOAA said that waves from 0.3 to 1 meter were expected in Antarctica and waves measuring 1 meter to 3 meters were expected in Chile.