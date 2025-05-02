Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chile issues evacuation alert as 7.4 earthquake sparks tsunami risk

Locals have been told to evacuate a coastal area of Magallanes, in the southern tip of the country

Sarah Morland,Brendan Boyle
Friday 02 May 2025 10:48 EDT
Comments
View of Puerto Williams, the southernmost town in Chile, located in the region of Magallanes, 2,400 kilometres south of Santiago
View of Puerto Williams, the southernmost town in Chile, located in the region of Magallanes, 2,400 kilometres south of Santiago (AFP/Getty)

Chile has issued an evacuation alert for a remote southern coast region after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the area.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed the earthquake struck Drake Passage between Cape Horn and Antarctica at a depth of just 10 km (6 miles) on Friday.

Chile's National Disaster Prevention and Response Service said a coastal area of Magallanes region in the southern tip of the country should be evacuated due to the risk of a tsunami.

“Due to the threat of a tsunami, the evacuation of the beach area of ​​the Antarctic Territory, Magallanes Region, is requested,” the National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (Senapred) said in a message sent to the public.

The warning says hazardous waves are possible for coasts within 300km of the earthquake epicentre. Local government agencies have also been instructed to warn coastal populations which may be at risk and to monitor threat levels.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric wrote on X that “all resources are available” to respond to potential emergencies.

Handout shakemap made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows the location of a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hitting in the Drake Passage south of the Magallanes region, Chile
Handout shakemap made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows the location of a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hitting in the Drake Passage south of the Magallanes region, Chile (EPA)

“We are calling for the evacuation of the coastline throughout the Magallanes region," Boric wrote. “Right now, our duty is to be prepared and heed the authorities.”

In the Argentine city of Ushuaia, considered the world's southernmost, local authorities reported no material damage or evacuations.

“The earthquake was felt primarily in the city of Ushuaia and, to a lesser extent, in towns across the province,” the local government reported. “In the face of these types of events, it is important to remain calm.”

Videos circulating on social media appear to capture tsunami warning sirens blaring as people appear to be running from the coastline.

Chile's Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (SHOA) estimated that waves will reach bases in Antarctica and cities in Chile's extreme south in the coming hours. Chile's Antarctic institute (INAHC) told Reuters that bases were being evacuated.

SENAPRED said it was establishing a state of precaution, an alert associated with minor tsunamis. NOAA said that waves from 0.3 to 1 meter were expected in Antarctica and waves measuring 1 meter to 3 meters were expected in Chile.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in