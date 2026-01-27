Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple has begun handing out payments to customers after agreeing to settle a $95 million class action lawsuit that claimed its voice-activated assistant Siri violated users' privacy.

Mobile device owners complained that Apple routinely recorded their private conversations after they activated Siri unintentionally, and disclosed these conversations to third parties such as advertisers.

Tens of millions of people are thought to be involved as class members in the suit and may receive up to $20 per Siri-enabled device, such as iPhones and Apple Watches, that was affected.

According to administrators, to qualify for a portion of the settlement customers must have owned a Siri-equipped Apple device between September 17, 2014 and December 31, 2024.

open image in gallery Apple has begun handing out payments to customers after agreeing to settle a $95 million class action lawsuit that claimed its voice-activated assistant Siri violated users' privacy ( AFP/Getty )

A person’s “confidential communications” must have been “obtained by Apple and/or were shared with third parties as a result of an unintended Siri activation” during that time period.

Qualifying members received “emails and postcards” notifying them but settlement administrators had encouraged others to apply if they believed they were entitled to compensation. The claim window closed last yJuly, The Hill reports.

Claims could be lodged for up to five Siri-enabled Apple devices with the chance to receive up to $20 per device, though payments may increase or decrease based on the number of valid claims.

The suit was brought against the tech giant after two plaintiffs in California said their mentions of Air Jordan sneakers and Olive Garden restaurants triggered ads for those products.

open image in gallery The $95 million is about nine hours of profit for Apple, whose net income was $93.74 billion in its latest fiscal year, according to Reuters ( AFP/Getty )

Another said he got ads for a brand name surgical treatment after discussing it, he thought privately, with his doctor. Voice assistants typically react when people use "hot words" such as "Hey, Siri."

“Siri has been engineered to protect user privacy from the beginning,” a spokesperson for Apple told Nexstar. The tech giant has denied all wrongdoing in the case, despite agreeing to settle.

The $95 million is about nine hours of profit for Apple, whose net income was $93.74 billion in its latest fiscal year, according to Reuters.