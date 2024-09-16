Man arrested after apparent assassination attempt on Trump appears in court to face charges

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A man arrested after an apparent assassination attempt targeting former President Donald Trump appeared in federal court Monday as the Justice Department prepared to unseal charges.

The man, identified by law enforcement officials as Ryan Wesley Routh, was to face a federal magistrate in West Palm Beach. Shackled and wearing a blue jumpsuit, Routh smiled as he spoke with his lawyer and reviewed documents ahead of his initial appearance.

It was not immediately clear what charges he will face.

The episode occurred Sunday afternoon when Secret Service agents stationed a few holes up from where Trump was playing noticed the muzzle of an AK-style rifle sticking through the shrubbery that lines the course, roughly 400 yards away.

An agent fired and Routh dropped the rifle and fled in an SUV, leaving the firearm behind along with two backpacks, a scope used for aiming and a GoPro camera, the authorities said. Routh was later stopped by law enforcement in a neighboring county.

Tucker, Durkin Richer and Long reported from Washington.