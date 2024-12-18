New charges target ex-Miami congressman for lobbying on behalf of sanctioned Venezuelan tycoon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A federal grand jury in Washington has returned an indictment against former Congressman David Rivera for failing to register as a foreign agent of a sanctioned Venezuelan media tycoon on whose behalf the Miami Republican allegedly lobbied the Trump administration.

The indictment is the second set of criminal charges to examine Rivera's relationship to Raúl Gorrín, a billionaire businessman charged in 2018 and again in 2024 with bribing senior Venezuelan officials in corrupt deals to embezzle state funds from Nicolas Maduro's administration.

The indictment unsealed on Wednesday alleges that Rivera, between June 2019 and April 2020, lobbied U.S. officials, including an unnamed senior official in the executive branch, to remove sanctions against Gorrín. He was aided in that effort by another unnamed individual described as a former U.S. official and resident of New York, prosecutors from the U.S. Justice Department's National Security Division said.

Rivera allegedly received over $5.5 million for these activities and failed to register under Foreign Agents Registration Act, as required when contacting U.S. officials on behalf of foreign individuals and companies. He was also charged with money laundering in connection to the undeclared lobbying work.

To promote his criminal activities, Rivera allegedly created fake shell companies registered in Delaware using names associated with a law firm and with the unnamed official, as well as the official's hometown, to give the false appearance that the shell companies were legitimate, according to the indictment. Prosecutors said the official was unaware the companies were using his or her name and hometown.

Ed Shohat, a Miami defense attorney who represents Rivera, declined to comment, saying he hadn't had time to discuss the indictment with his client.

Rivera was arrested in 2022 in another illegal lobbying case, out of federal court in Miami, tied to a $50 million consulting contract his firm, Interamerican Consulting, signed with a U.S. affiliate of Venezuela's state-owned oil company PDVSA. Prosecutors say the 2017 contract was a ruse to hide a secret campaign by Maduro's government to curry favor with the incoming Trump administration.

The Maduro outreach, facilitated by Trump's current incoming chief of staff Susie Wiles when she worked as a Washington lobbyist on behalf of Gorrín's TV network Globovision, ultimately failed. In 2019, Trump recognized opposition lawmaker Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate leader and imposed stiff oil sanctions on the OPEC nation in a bid to unseat Maduro.

But before the charm offensive unraveled, Gorrín, with the help of Rivera and others, managed to get his photo taken shaking hands with then-Vice President Mike Pence at an event in Florida. Rivera and Gorrín also met with Trump's pick to become Secretary of State, Sen. Marco Rubio, who was once Rivera's roommate when both were state lawmakers in Tallahassee.

Rivera also looked to set up a possible flight and meeting on Gorrín's jet for a female campaign adviser turned White House “counselor” on June 27, 2017 — the same day Trump aide Kellyanne Conway was in Miami for a fundraising dinner with Miami Republicans, according to court records in the earlier criminal complaint and a parallel lawsuit filed against Rivera by Maduro’s opponents who now control the U.S. subsidiary of PDVSA.

Rivera also roped in Rep. Pete Sessions of Texas to try and set up a meeting for Venezuela’s foreign minister with executives from Exxon, which was headquartered in Sessions’ district at the time.