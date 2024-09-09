Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 15-21:

Sept. 15: Screenwriter and director Ron Shelton (“Bull Durham,” “White Men Can’t Jump”) is 79. Actor Tommy Lee Jones is 78. Movie director Oliver Stone is 78. Drummer Kelly Keagy of Night Ranger is 72. Actor Barry Shabaka Henley (“Bob Hearts Abishola”) is 70. Drummer Mitch Dorge of Crash Test Dummies is 64. Actor Danny Nucci (“The Fosters”) is 56. DJ Kay Gee (Naughty By Nature) is 55. Actor Josh Charles (“The Good Wife,” ″Sports Night”) is 53. Actor Tom Hardy (“The Dark Knight Rises,” “Mad Max: Fury Road”) is 47. Actor Marisa Ramirez (“Blue Bloods”) is 47. Guitarist Zach Filkins of OneRepublic is 46. Actor Dave Annable (“Special Ops: Lioness,” “Brothers and Sisters”) is 45. Actor Amy Davidson (“8 Simple Rules”) is 45. TV personality Heidi Montag (“The Hills”) is 38. Actor Kate Mansi (“General Hospital,” “Days of Our Lives”) is 37.

Sept. 16: Actor George Chakiris (“West Side Story”) is 92. Singer Betty Kelley of Martha and the Vandellas is 80. Drummer Kenney Jones (Small Faces, Faces, The Who) is 76. Actor Susan Ruttan (“L.A. Law”) is 76. Actor Ed Begley Junior is 75. Singer David Bellamy of the Bellamy Brothers is 74. Actor Mickey Rourke is 72. Comedian Lenny Clarke (“Sirens,” “Rescue Me”) is 71. Jazz guitarist Earl Klugh is 71. Actor Christopher Rich (“Reba,” ″Murphy Brown”) is 71. TV weatherman Mark McEwen is 70. Illusionist David Copperfield is 68. Country singer Terry McBride is 66. Actor Jennifer Tilly is 66. Actor Jayne Brook (“Chicago Hope”) is 64. Singer Richard Marx is 61. Comedian Molly Shannon (“Saturday Night Live”) is 60. Singer Marc Anthony is 56. Talk show host Tamron Hall is 54. Comedian Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 53. Actor Toks Olagundoye (“Castle”) is 49. Singer Musiq Soulchild is 47. Actor Michael Mosley (“Ozark,” “Sirens”) is 46. Rapper Flo Rida is 45. Actor Alexis Bledel (“Gilmore Girls”) is 43. Actor Sabrina Bryan (“The Cheetah Girls”) is 40. Actor Madeline Zima (“The Nanny”) is 39. Actor Ian Harding (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 38. Actor Kyla Pratt (“Fat Albert,’” “Dr. Doolittle”) is 38. Actor Daren Kagasoff (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 37. Singer Teddy Geiger is 36. Actor Bailey De Young (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 35. Musician-actor Nick Jonas is 32.

Sept. 17: Singer-turned-photographer LaMonte McLemore of the Fifth Dimension is 89. Singer Fee Waybill of The Tubes is 76. Actor Elvira is 73. Comedian Rita Rudner is 71. Puppeteer Kevin Clash (formerly Elmo on “Sesame Street”) is 64. Actor-director Paul Feig is 62. Director Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge”) is 62. Singer BeBe Winans is 62. Businessman Robert Herjavec (“Shark Tank”) is 61. Actor Kyle Chandler is 59. Rapper Doug E. Fresh is 58. Actor Malik Yoba (“Empire,” “New York Undercover”) is 57. Singer Anastacia is 56. Actor Matthew Settle (“Gossip Girl”) is 55. Rapper VinRock of Naughty By Nature is 54. Actor Bobby Lee (“MADtv,” ″Harold and Kumar” films) is 53. Singer Marcus Sanders of Hi-Five is 51. Singer-actor Nona Gaye (“The Matrix” films) is 50. Drummer Chuck Comeau of Simple Plan is 45. Actor Billy Miller (“General Hospital,” ″The Young and the Restless”) is 45. Actor Danielle Brooks (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 35. Gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds is 35. Actor Denyse Tontz (“All My Children,” ″Big Time Rush”) is 30.

Sept. 18: Gospel singer Bobby Jones is 86. Singer-actor Frankie Avalon is 84. Actor Beth Grant (“The Mindy Project,” ″No Country For Old Men”) is 75. Guitarist Kerry Livgren (Kansas) is 75. Actor Anna Deavere Smith (“The West Wing”) is 74. Director Mark Romanek is 65. Guitarist Mark Olson (The Jayhawks) is 63. Singer Joanne Catherall of Human League is 62. Actor Holly Robinson Peete (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 60. Singer Ricky Bell (Bell Biv Devoe, New Edition) is 57. Actor and talk show host Aisha Tyler is 54. Actor Jada Pinkett Smith is 53. Actor James Marsden (“The Notebook,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 51. Actor Emily Rutherfurd (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 50. Actor Travis Schuldt (“Community,” “Scrubs”) is 50. Rapper Xzibit is 50. Comedian Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso,” “Saturday Night Live”) is 49. Actor Sophina Brown (“Numb3rs”) is 48. Actor Barrett Foa (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 47. TV personality Sara Haines (“GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke,” “The View”) is 47. Actor-comedian Billy Eichner is 46. Actors Taylor and Brandon Porter (“Party of Five”) are 31. Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger (“Midnight Sun”) is 31. Country singer Tae Kerr of Maddie and Tae is 29.

Sept. 19: Actor Rosemary Harris is 97. Singer Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers is 84. Singer Sylvia Tyson of Ian and Sylvia is 84. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 84. Singer Freda Payne is 82. Singer David Bromberg is 79. Actor Randolph Mantooth (“Emergency”) is 79. Actor Jeremy Irons is 76. Actor-model Twiggy Lawson is 75. TV personality Joan Lunden is 74. Actor Scott Colomby (“Jack Frost,” ″Porky’s” films) is 72. Guitarist-producer Nile Rodgers of Chic is 72. Singer-actor Rex Smith is 69. Musician Lita Ford is 66. Director Kevin Hooks is 66. Actor Carolyn McCormick (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 65. TV chef Mario Batali is 64. Comedian Cheri Oteri (“Saturday Night Live”) is 62. Country singer Jeff Bates is 61. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 60. News anchor Soledad O’Brien is 58. Singer Esperonza Griffin (Society of Soul) is 55. TV chef Michael Symon is 55. Actor Victor Williams (“The Affair,” ″King of Queens”) is 54. Actor Sanaa Lathan (“The Cleveland Show,” “The Affair”) is 53. Singer A. Jay Popoff of Lit is 51. Comedian-talk show host Jimmy Fallon is 50. Home-improvement host Carter Oosterhouse (“Red Hot and Green,” ″Trading Spaces”) is 48. Actor-TV host Alison Sweeney (“Days of Our Lives,” ″The Biggest Loser”) is 48. Singers Tegan and Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara are 44. Actor Columbus Short (“Scandal”) is 42. Rapper Eamon is 41. Actor Kevin Zegers (“Transamerica,” “Air Bud”) is 40. Actor Danielle Panabaker (TV’s “The Flash”) is 37. Actor Katrina Bowden (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “30 Rock”) is 36.

Sept. 20: Actor Sophia Loren is 90. Bassist Chuck Panozzo (Styx) is 76. Actor Tony Denison (“Major Crimes,” “The Closer”) is 75. Actor Debbi Morgan (“Power”) is 73. Jazz guitarist Peter White is 70. Actor Betsy Brantley (“Deep Impact”) is 69. Actor Gary Cole is 68. Bassist Randy Bradbury of Pennywise is 60. Actor Kristen Johnston (“3rd Rock From the Sun”) is 57. Singers Gunnar and Matthew Nelson of Nelson are 57. Bassist Ben Shepherd (Soundgarden) is 56. Actor Enuka Okuma (“Rookie Blue”) is 52. Actor Moon Bloodgood (“Falling Skies”) is 49. Actor Jon Bernthal (“The Walking Dead,” “Daredevil”) is 48. Singer The-Dream is 47. Actor Charlie Weber (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 46. Drummer Rick Woolstenhulme of Lifehouse is 45. Rapper Yung Joc is 44. Actor Crystle Stewart (“For Better or Worse”) is 43. Actor Aldis Hodge (“Straight Outta Compton,” “Hidden Figures”) is 38. Drummer Jack Lawless of DNCE and The Jonas Brothers is 37. Actor Malachi Kirby (2016′s “Roots”) is 35.

Sept. 21: Author-comedian Fannie Flagg is 83. TV and film producer Jerry Bruckheimer is 81. Guitarist Don Felder (The Eagles) is 77. Author Stephen King is 77. Actor Bill Murray is 74. Filmmaker Ethan Coen of the Coen Brothers is 67. Actor-comedian Dave Coulier (“Full House”) is 65. Actor David James Elliott (“JAG”) is 64. Actor Serena Scott Thomas is 63. Actor Nancy Travis is 63. Actor Rob Morrow (“Numb3rs,” ″Northern Exposure”) is 62. Actor Angus Macfadyen (“Braveheart,” “Saw” movies) is 61. Actor Cheryl Hines (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 59. Country singer Faith Hill is 57. Drummer Tyler Stewart of Barenaked Ladies is 57. Actor-talk show host Ricki Lake is 56. Actor Billy Porter (“Pose”) is 55. Actor Rob Benedict (“Supernatural,” ″Felicity”) is 54. Actor James Lesure (“Las Vegas,” “For Your Love”) is 53. Actor Alfonso Ribeiro (“America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 53. Actor Luke Wilson is 53. Actor Paulo Costanzo (“Royal Pains,” ″Joey”) is 46. Actor Autumn Reeser (“Entourage,” “The O.C.”) is 44. TV personality Nicole Richie (“The Simple Life”) is 43. Actor Maggie Grace (“Fear the Walking Dead,” “Lost”) is 41. Actor Joseph Mazzello (“Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Jurassic Park”) is 41. Actor Ahna O’Reilly (“The Help”) is 40. Rapper Wale is 40. Singer Jason Derulo is 38. Actor Ryan Guzman (“Heroes Reborn,” ″Pretty Little Liars”) is 37. Actor Nikolas Brino (“7th Heaven”) is 26.