Reuters hires former Post and AP executive editor Sally Buzbee to lead U.S., Canada news operation
Reuters has hired Sally Buzbee, former executive editor of the Washington Post and Associated Press, to be its top news editor in the United States and Canada
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Sally Buzbee, the former executive editor of The Washington Post and The Associated Press, is joining Reuters as the news agency's top editor for the United States and Canada, the company said Tuesday.
As news editor for the U.S. and Canada, Buzbee will replace Kieran Murray, who is taking over the company's live events business.
Buzbee left the Post in June after she objected to a reorganization plan being put in place by the company's new publisher, Will Lewis, that would have effectively demoted her.
Buzbee, 59, worked for AP for many years and let its global newsroom from 2017 to 2021 before leaving for the Post.
“Her journalistic chops, her management experience, her global understanding and her positive and pragmatic approach are just what we need in this time of upheaval for the world and for the news industry,” said Reuters Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni.
Reuters, which is expanding its outreach to consumers with a subscription-based website, newsletter and podcasts, is part of the Toronto-based company Thomson Reuters.