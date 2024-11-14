Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas says he was detained in airport over being 'disoriented'
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul says he was briefly detained by police at an airport near Washington, D
Republican Rep. Michael McCaul, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he was detained by police at an airport near Washington, D.C. earlier this month.
McCaul said he became “disoriented” at Dulles International Airport after he took medication and drank alcohol before his scheduled flight back home to Texas.
“Two weekends ago, I made a mistake—one for which I take full responsibility. I missed a flight to Texas and found myself disoriented in the airport. This was the result of a poor decision I made to mix an Ambien—which I took in order to sleep on the upcoming flight—with some alcohol," McCaul said in a statement.
"Law enforcement officers briefly detained me while I waited for a family member to pick me up. I have nothing but respect and gratitude for the officers who intercepted me that evening. This incident does not reflect who I am and who I strive to be. As a human, I am not perfect. But I am determined to learn from this mistake and, God-willing, make myself a better person.”
McCaul was reelected this month to an 11th term in his district that runs from Austin to the Houston suburbs.
A message left with Dulles International Airport was not immediately returned later Wednesday.