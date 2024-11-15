Police and protesters clash in Georgia's separatist Abkhazia region

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Police and hundreds of demonstrators clashed Friday in Georgia's separatist region of Abkhazia as tensions flared over a proposed measure that would allow Russians to buy property there.

The protesters gathered outside parliament in the regional capital of Sukhumi, where lawmakers were to consider ratifying an agreement that would allow Russians to buy apartments in Abkhazia, whose mountains and Black Sea beaches are popular with Russian tourists.

Most of Abkhazia broke away from Georgia in fighting that ended in 1993, and Georgia lost control of the rest of the territory in the short war with Russia in 2008. Russia recognizes Abkhazia as an independent country, but many Abkhazians are concerned that the region of about 245,000 people is just a client state of Moscow.

Opponents of the property agreement say it would give preferential treatment to Russians, drive up prices of apartments and boost Moscow's dominance in the region.

The parliament session was postponed, but protesters remained at the fence and used a truck to break through. Police blocked them from entering the building as the crowd threw rocks and eggs, with authorities responding with tear gas, according to Russian and Georgian news reports.

There were no immediate reports of arrests or injuries.

The arrest of five opposition figures at a similar demonstration Monday set off wide protests the next day in which bridges leading to Sukhumi were blocked.