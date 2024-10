Teen pleads guilty in shooting death of Southern Miss cornerback MJ Daniels

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



One of four people charged in the shooting death of Southern Miss football player Marcus “MJ” Daniels Jr. has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Nytavion Shaw, 16, of Laurel, Mississippi, was charged as an adult. Court records show that in his guilty plea Tuesday, Shaw said the killing happened during an armed robbery.

Shaw faces 20 to 40 years in prison. His sentencing date was not immediately set, and he remains in jail.

Daniels, 21, was a starting cornerback last season for Southern Miss. He was killed June 11 while sitting in his car outside his apartment in Hattiesburg.

Daniels tied for the team lead in interceptions with three and had 29 tackles in 12 games last year. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior moved to safety for the 2024 season and was expected to start again.

Daniels played his first two college seasons at Mississippi before transferring to Southern Miss in 2023. He previously starred at George County High School.

Bond was denied in June for the three other people charged in the killing. They have not yet gone to trial.

