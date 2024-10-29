Andrea Mitchell says she's ending her daytime MSNBC show after 16 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Veteran NBC News reporter Andrea Mitchell said Tuesday that she plans to end her weekday MSNBC show after the inauguration of a new president and switch back to a reporting role.

Mitchell, 77, has been hosting “Andrea Mitchell Reports” in the daytime lineup since 2008, longer than anyone else at the network. She's worked for NBC News since 1978, covering every major political convention since 1980.

She'll continue to report for NBC News, and the network said she'll be part of major breaking news and political events.

“After 16 years of being in the anchor chair every day, I want time to do more of what I love the most — more connecting, listening and reporting in the field, especially as whoever is elected president is going to undertake the monumental task of handling two foreign wars and the political divisions here at home,” she said on her show.

Mitchell will retain her titles as NBC News' chief foreign affairs correspondent and chief Washington correspondent.