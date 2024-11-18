Actors Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are engaged. She backed him through domestic violence trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Actors Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are engaged.

The two told E! News of their engagement at the Ebony Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles on Sunday, and Good showed off her ring in a photograph for The Associated Press.

Majors, 35, and Good, 43, met in 2022 and began dating last year.

She was a constant presence as a supporter of Majors at the New York trial where he was found guilty in December of misdemeanor assault against his ex-girlfriend.

Majors was ordered to complete one year of a counseling program but avoided jail time in the case because of his lack of a previous criminal record. Majors and his attorneys have maintained his innocence.

But he was dropped from future projects by Marvel, where he was supposed to play a central role in its next phase of films as villain Kang the Conqueror.

He had already appeared in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the first two seasons of the Disney+ series "Loki.”

He also appears in the forthcoming “Magazine Dreams,” for which he has won acclaim for playing an aspiring bodybuilder. It was dropped by its distributor last year but was recently picked up by another and is set for release early in 2025.

Good is known for appearing in the films “Eve's Bayou,” “Deliver Us From Eva” and “Roll Bounce,” and the Nickelodeon sitcom “Cousin Skeeter.”