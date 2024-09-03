Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US charges Hamas leader, other militants in connection with Oct. 7 massacre in Israel

The Justice Department has announced criminal charges against Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other militants in connection with the Oct. 7 rampage in Israel

Eric Tucker
Tuesday 03 September 2024 17:00
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Justice Department announced criminal charges Tuesday against Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other militants in connection with the Oct. 7, 2023, rampage in Israel.

The criminal complaint filed in federal court in New York City includes charges of conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, resulting in death.

"The charges unsealed today are just one part of our effort to target every aspect of Hamas’ operations,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a video statement. “These actions will not be our last.”

