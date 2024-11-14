Georgia lawmaker proposes new gun safety policies after school shooting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Georgia state Senate Democrat wants to make it a crime for people to give children access to guns and require a 10-day waiting period for assault rifle purchases unless someone is licensed to carry weapons, two proposals highly unlikely to gain Republican support.

But some of the policies Sen. Emanuel Jones of Decatur proposed Wednesday, including tax credits for safe gun storage devices, could advance when the state legislature reconvenes in January. Jones hopes that by straying away from other stricter proposals favored by Democrats and focusing on measures that have already gained traction, he'll be able to turn most of his recommendations into policies.

“My message today is we all need to join forces and we all need to stop working on the fringes and move something forward,” Jones said.

The suggestions are part of a draft report Jones released at the final meeting of the Senate Study Committee on Safe Firearm Storage, which he launched to help prevent youth gun deaths following a deadly school shooting northeast of Atlanta in September. Republicans on the committee will have to approve the final report.

Investigators say Colt Gray, the teenager charged with the shooting at Apalachee High School, showed signs of mental health concerns before the shooting. This is why Jones wants a statewide alert system that notifies schools when a student looking to transfer has a history of troubling behavior. Georgia's state school superintendent Richard Woods and Republican House speaker Jon Burns have signaled their support for similar information sharing between law enforcement and schools.

Jones also proposed tax incentives and reductions on homeowners' insurance policies for people who buy safe storage devices such as gun safes and locks. Similar legislation almost became law last year. The state Senate passed a bill that would exempt firearm safety devices from the state sales tax, while the House passed a bill that would offer gun owners a $300 tax credit to purchase safety devices such as gun safes and locks and cover firearm safety courses. Neither bill made it through the other chamber.

“Most Republicans, most Democrats, most gun owners agree that there are steps that you can take that have nothing to do with taking away people’s guns. It’s about creating a culture of safe gun ownership,” said Heather Hallett, an organizer with Georgia Majority for Gun Safety, outside of the meeting.

Colt Gray’s father, Colin Gray, is facing murder charges like his son after authorities said he gave the youth access to the assault weapon used in the Apalachee shooting.

Jones' proposal to make it a crime for people to allow children access to guns is in part a response to that.

Firearms were the leading cause of death among children in 2020 and 2021. Everytown for Gun Safety, a national advocacy group that seeks to reduce gun violence, says Georgia has one of the highest rates of unintentional child shootings in the country.

Sen. David Lucas of Macon, a Democrat on the committee, thinks Republicans may support the measure to mandate a 10-day waiting period for assault rifle purchases because it contains an exemption for people who have a license to carry guns. Lucas, who said over the phone that he owns about 40 guns, said a waiting period is important because assault rifles are used in many mass shootings, including the recent one in Georgia.

Sen. Frank Ginn, a Republican from Danielsville who is on the committee, said he opposes the idea when asked over the phone.

Inspired by a state agency in Texas, Jones also wants to create a new director position for a “Statewide Research & Development Office” that would educate people about gun violence.

