Robert F. Kennedy Jr. rejects 'anti-vaccine' label at confirmation hearing, but Democrats push back

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s confirmation hearing to become the nation's top health official quickly devolved into an argument over the questions he's persistently raised about vaccine safety over many years.

Kennedy is seeking to lead a $1.7 trillion agency that will oversee vaccine recommendations as well as food inspections and health insurance for half the country in President Donald Trump's administration.

In sometimes heated exchanges on Wednesday, Kennedy denied that he is anti-vaccine. But Kennedy, who pointed out that his children are vaccinated, acknowledged he has asked “uncomfortable questions” about vaccinations.

“I believe that vaccines play a critical role in health care,” Kennedy told the Senate Finance Committee.

That drew quick pushback from Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon — and ensuing back and forth between him and Kennedy. Wyden pointed out the health secretary nominee has previously claimed there's “no safe” vaccine. Wyden also quoted from Kennedy's books, which say that parents have been “misled” on the measles vaccine.

“You have spent years pushing conflicting stories about vaccines,” Wyden said.

Over many years, Kennedy has been clear about his beliefs on vaccines in dozens of interviews, podcasts and social media posts.

He's headed up a nonprofit that has sued the government over its authorizations of vaccines. He's said there is “no vaccine that is safe and effective” and repeatedly called for further study of routine childhood vaccinations, despite decades of research and real-world use that proves they've safely prevented disease.

But, more recently, Kennedy has tried to downplay his past remarks.

Trump, a Republican, selected Kennedy in November, shortly after he won the 2024 presidential election, saying Kennedy would “end the Chronic Disease epidemic” and “Make America Great and Healthy Again!” As one of the most prominent anti-vaccine activists in the world, Kennedy’s nomination immediately alarmed some public health officials.