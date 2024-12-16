Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 22-28:

Dec. 22: Actor Hector Elizondo is 88. Country singer and actor Red Steagall is 86. TV anchor Diane Sawyer is 79. Guitarist Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick is 76. Actor BernNadette Stanis (“Good Times”) is 71. Rapper Luther Campbell (2 Live Crew) is 64. Guitarist Chuck Mead (BR549) is 64. Actor Ralph Fiennes is 62. Actor Lauralee Bell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 56. Country singer Lori McKenna is 56. Actor Heather Donahue (“The Blair Witch Project”) is 51. Actor Chris Carmack (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “The O.C.”) is 44. Actor Harry Ford (“Code Black”) is 42. Actor Greg Finley (TV’s “The Flash,” “The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 40. Singer Jordin Sparks (“American Idol”) is 35. Singer Meghan Trainor is 31.

Dec. 23: Actor Ronnie Schell (“Gomer Pyle, USMC”) is 93. Guitarist Jorma Kaukonen (Jefferson Airplane, Hot Tuna) is 84. Actor-comedian Harry Shearer (“The Simpsons”) is 81. Actor Susan Lucci (“All My Children”) is 78. Musician Adrian Belew (King Crimson) is 75. Guitarist Dave Murray of Iron Maiden is 68. Actor Joan Severance (TV’s “Wiseguy”) is 66. Singer Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam is 60. Jazz trumpeter Irvin Mayfield is 47. Actor Anna Maria Perez de Tagle (“Hannah Montana,” ″Camp Rock”) is 34. Actor Spencer Daniels (“Mom”) is 32. Actor Caleb Foote (TV’s “The Kids Are Alright”) is 31.

Dec. 24: Actor Grand L. Bush (TV’s “The Visitor,” film’s “Demolition Man”) is 69. Actor Stephanie Hodge (“Unhappily Ever After”) is 68. Bassist-synthesizer player Ian Burden (Human League) is 67. Actor Anil Kapoor (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is 65. Actor Wade Williams (“Prison Break,” “The Bernie Mac Show”) is 63. Singer Mary Ramsey of 10,000 Maniacs is 61. Actor Mark Valley (“Boston Legal”) is 60. Actor Diedrich Bader (“The Drew Carey Show”) is 58. Actor Amaury Nolasco (TV’s “Deception,” “Prison Break”) is 54. Singer Ricky Martin is 53. “Twilight” series author Stephenie Meyer is 51. TV host Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol”) is 50. Actor Michael Raymond-James (“Once Upon a Time,” “True Blood”) is 47. Actor Austin Stowell (“12 Strong”) is 40. Actor Sofia Black-D’Elia (“Your Honor,” “The Mick”) is 33. Singer Louis Tomlinson of One Direction is 33.

Dec. 25: Actor Hanna Schygulla (“Barnum,” ″Casanova”) is 81. Singer John Edwards of The Spinners is 80. Actor Gary Sandy (“WKRP In Cincinnati”) is 79. Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 76. Actor Sissy Spacek is 75. Blues musician Joe Louis Walker is 75. Actor CCH Pounder is 72. Guitarist Robin Campbell of UB40 is 70. Singer Annie Lennox is 70. Singer Steve Wariner is 70. Actor Klea Scott (“Millennium”) is 56. Guitarist Noel Hogan of The Cranberries is 53. Singer Dido is 53. Singer Mac Powell of Third Day is 52. Country singer Alecia Elliott is 42. Singer Jess and Lisa Origliasso of The Veronicas are 40. Actor Perdita Weeks (2018′s “Magnum P.I.”) is 39. Singer-guitarist Lukas Nelson of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 36.

Dec. 26: “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 79. Keyboardist Bob Carpenter with The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 78. Bassist George Porter Junior of The Meters is 77. Humorist David Sedaris is 68. Drummer Brian Westrum of Sons of the Desert is 62. Drummer Lars Ulrich of Metallica is 61. Guitarist J (White Zombie) is 57. Country singer Audrey Wiggins is 57. Guitarist Peter Klett of Candlebox is 56. Singer James Mercer of The Shins is 54. Actor-singer Jared Leto of 30 Seconds To Mars is 53. Singer Chris Daughtry (“American Idol”) is 45. Actor Beth Behrs (“The Neighborhood,” “2 Broke Girls”) is 39. Actor Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”) is 38. Actor Eden Sher (“The Middle”) is 33. Singer Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix is 32.

Dec. 27: Guitarist Mick Jones of Foreigner is 80. Singer Tracy Nelson is 80. Actor Gerard Depardieu is 76. Jazz drummer T.S. Monk is 75. Singer Karla Bonoff is 73. Guitarist David Knopfler of Dire Straits is 72. Actor Tovah Feldshuh (“Law & Order”) is 71. Actor Maryam D’Abo (“The Living Daylights”) is 64. Drummer Jeff Bryant (Ricochet) is 62. Actor Ian Gomez (“Felicity,” ″The Drew Carey Show”) is 60. Actor Theresa Randle (“Bad Boys”) is 60. Actor Eva LaRue (“CSI: Miami”) is 58. Bassist Darrin Vincent of Dailey and Vincent is 55. Guitarist Matt Slocum of Sixpence None The Richer is 52. Actor Wilson Cruz (“Party of Five,” ″My So-Called Life”) is 51. Actor Masi Oka (“Hawaii Five-0,” ″Heroes”) is 50. Actor Emilie de Ravin (“Once Upon a Time,” ″Lost”) is 43. Actor Jay Ellis (“Insecure”) is 43. Guitarist James Mead of Kutless is 42. Singer Hayley Williams of Paramore is 36. Singer Shay Mooney of Dan and Shay is 33. Actor Timothée Chalamet is 29.

Dec. 28: Singer-keyboardist Edgar Winter is 78. TV personality Gayle King (“CBS This Morning”) is 70. Actor Denzel Washington is 70. Drummer Mike McGuire of Shenandoah is 66. Country singer-guitarist Marty Roe of Diamond Rio is 64. Actor Malcolm Gets (“Caroline in the City”) is 61. Political commentator Ana Navarro (“The View”) is 53. Comedian Seth Meyers (“Late Night With Seth Meyers”) is 51. Actor Brendan Hines (“Suits,” ″Lie To Me”) is 48. Actor Joe Manganiello (“True Blood”) is 48. Actor Vanessa Ferlito (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 47. Singer John Legend is 46. Actor Andre Holland (“Moonlight,” “Selma”) is 45. Actor Sienna Miller is 43. Actor Beau Garrett (“The Good Doctor”) is 42. Actor Thomas Dekker (“Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” “Heroes”) is 37. Actor Mackenzie Rosman (“7th Heaven”) is 35. “American Idol” runner-up David Archuleta is 34. Actor Mary-Charles Jones (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 23. Actor Miles Brown (“black-ish”) is 20.