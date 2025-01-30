Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes his final plea before senators as a key vote hangs in the balance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s long record of questioning the safety of childhood vaccinations persisted as a flash point for him Thursday during a confirmation hearing where a key Republican quickly raised concerns about his views.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a physician who chairs the health committee, opened the hearing with tough questions for Kennedy. He asked him to reject a long-discredited theory that vaccines cause autism.

Kennedy refused to flatly do so.

“It’s no secret I have some reservations on your past positions on vaccines and other issues,” Cassidy told the nominee.

Cassidy, of Louisiana, is considered to be a crucial vote for Kennedy to be confirmed as the Trump administration's top health official. He shared with Kennedy a personal story about an 18-year-old woman whose liver was failing from a hepatitis infection.

“It was the worst day of my medical career because I thought $50 of vaccines could have prevented this all.”

Cassidy noted that Kennedy's broad popularity and name recognition had given him a powerful platform for his views on vaccines and said Kennedy's advocacy had led people to forego the COVID-19 vaccine.

He then bore into Kennedy’s views on common vaccines, Lyme disease and approvals for future vaccines.

“If you are approved to this position, will you say unequivocally, will you reassure mothers unequivocally and without qualification that the measles and hepatitis B vaccines do not cause autism?” Cassidy asked.

Kennedy avoided answering directly, but said “if the data is there, I will absolutely do that.”

Then, in a rare show of across-the-aisle cooperation, Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent, followed up on Cassidy’s line of questioning.

Again, Kennedy refused to give a definitive answer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends infants receive doses of the hepatitis vaccination.

In his opening remarks, Kennedy once again rejected the “anti-vaccine” label and instead said he is “pro-safety.” He repeated many of the same lines he offered to the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday.

Sanders, the senior minority party member on the committee, pressed Kennedy to concede that health care was a human right, as his father, Robert F. Kennedy, and his uncles, John F. Kennedy and Edward Kennedy, had done. Kennedy again did not give a definitive answer.

Kennedy wants to lead the $1.7 trillion agency that oversees health care coverage — Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act marketplace — for roughly half the country, approves then recommends vaccines for deadly diseases and conducts safety inspections of food and hospitals.