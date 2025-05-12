Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An esteemed New York City jeweler known for his colorful appraisals on the beloved public TV series Antiques Roadshow is fighting back after his two younger sisters had him arrested earlier this year on allegations of stealing $6 million worth of precious gems from the family business – a claim he calls “false,” “callous,” and one that “reveals a shocking disregard for family bonds and basic human decency.”

In a $165 million lawsuit obtained by The Independent , Kevin Zavian, 67, says the accusation was a blatant attempt to “destroy [his] professional reputation and livelihood,” and that numerous clients and industry associates have since declined to continue working with him.

At the same time, Zavian’s suit implicates his siblings, Ellen, 61, and Robin, 66, as the thieving ones, blaming the pair for having “systematically looted” at least $1 million worth of diamonds and jewelry, “without proper documentation or accounting,” from the business their grandfather and uncle started in 1927.

“This disgraceful plundering of the family heritage demonstrates the depths to which Defendants are willing to sink in their ruthless scheme to enrich themselves at the expense of their brother and elderly father,” according to Kevin’s 35-page complaint, which also claims Robin physically assaulted both him and their 95-year-old dad, Berj, calling the alleged attacks “a shocking moral breakdown within what was once a close-knit family.”

open image in gallery Kevin Zavian (left) claims the allegation by his sisters was a blatant attempt to “destroy [his] professional reputation and livelihood,” and that numerous clients and industry associates have since declined to continue working with him. ( PBS/WBGH )

Kevin Zavian is a third-generation master jeweler who has “worked the bench” at Cluster Jewelry, the Diamond District workshop founded by Berj’s father, Carney Zavatjian, and Carney’s brother Heig, for the past four-and-a-half decades, his complaint states. For years, he and Berj have appeared regularly on Antiques Roadshow, a program that constitutes a “ near-religious ” experience for some. Each episode draws huge crowds of hopefuls who bring in items to be appraised by experts – and occasionally spot a priceless treasure among reams of heirlooms and artifacts.

In 2010, Kevin took over for Berj as the senior appraiser at William Doyle Galleries, where the elder Zavian launched the Manhattan auction house’s jewelry department in 1974. Kevin’s work for Doyle “has been a significant source of business for Cluster Jewelry,” according to his complaint.

On Monday, Kevin’s assistant said he was traveling this week and unavailable to comment. Messages to his attorney, Adam Glassman, went unanswered.

Robin and Ellen Zavian – the first female attorney/agent to represent NFL players and coaches – did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

open image in gallery Berj Zavian, now 95, is also named as a plaintiff in the lawsuit against his two daughters. ( PBS/WBGH )

Kevin’s complaint , which was filed May 9 in New York State Supreme Court and lists Berj as a co-plaintiff, says Kevin, Robin, and Ellen each own a 33 percent interest in Cluster, as proven by the company’s tax returns.

“It has always been Berj Zavian’s intention that his three children – Kevin, Ellen, and Robin – would share equally in the ownership of the family business,” the complaint states.

In 2014, without Kevin’s knowledge, Ellen “induced” Berj, who was 84 at the time, to sign a legal document making her and Robin the sole owners of Cluster, according to the complaint.

“Ellen deliberately did not fully explain to Berj that the document excluded Kevin as an owner, contrary to Berj’s wishes and intentions,” the complaint continues, claiming Ellen preyed upon their father’s “advanced age” and his “trust in her legal expertise” by doing so. “This shocking betrayal of her own father’s trust represents a disgraceful exploitation of the parent-child relationship.”

The complaint says Ellen’s alleged behavior revealed a “disturbing willingness to destroy her own brother’s rightful place in the family business,” and “willful intent to disinherit” Kevin behind his back.

For more than a decade, Kevin had no idea that he had been excised from his ownership position, the complaint continues.

In early February, the complaint goes on, Kevin “removed certain jewelry and diamonds from Cluster Jewelry’s premises with the express permission of his father.”

“These items were the rightful property of either Kevin personally, Berj, or Doyle Auction House, where Kevin is employed as an appraiser,” the complaint maintains.

open image in gallery 'Antiques Roadshow' has been an audience favorite in the U.S. since it debuted in 1997. ( Getty Images )

Yet, Ellen and Robin filed a report with the NYPD, attesting to “false allegations” of seven-figure theft from Cluster, according to the complaint. This, it contends, “led directly to Kevin’s arrest.”

The following month, the complaint says Ellen and Robin penned a letter accusing Kevin of stealing from the family business, claiming that he “has never been an owner” of Cluster Jewelry, and “has not been an employee of Cluster Jewelry for many years.”

“Defendants knew these statements were false when they made them, particularly Ellen, who signed the tax returns identifying Kevin as a one-third owner,” the complaint states. “... Defendants distributed this Defamatory Letter widely throughout the [D]iamond [D]istrict in New York City,” causing “substantial damage” to Kevin’s good name.

“This callous attack on Kevin’s professional reputation by his own sisters reveals a shocking disregard for family bonds and basic human decency,” according to the complaint.

It says Kevin later returned “some of these items” back to Cluster. However, the complaint alleges, Ellen and Robin themselves “have been surreptitiously and systematically looting… other assets of Cluster Jewelry Co., Inc.” The “brazen theft” of roughly $1 million worth of jewelry and diamonds “represents a shocking betrayal of the very business their grandfather founded and their father built,” the complaint asserts.

Meanwhile, the complaint claims Ellen and Robin have refused to hand over financial records, inventory lists, or other documentation that Kevin and Berj have requested.

The pair’s “self-serving conduct shows a reprehensible disregard for both their familial obligations and their legal duties as corporate officers,” according to the complaint.

“Upon information and belief, Defendants are attempting to sell these misappropriated assets without proper authorization and without accounting for the proceeds to the Company or to Plaintiffs as co-owners,” the complaint states.

open image in gallery Kevin Zavian contends in his lawsuit that his sisters are in fact the ones who have "surreptitiously and systematically" looted roughly $1 million of jewelry from the family. ( Alabama Public Television )

Further, the complaint accuses Robin of violently attacking Kevin and Berj in two separate incidents, calling her actions “deeply disturbing” and “a profound moral failure.”

“On one occasion, which was captured on video surveillance, Robin physically attacked Kevin at Cluster Jewelry’s premises,” the complaint states.

It says Robin “also physically assaulted Berj… including hitting him on the head, causing him pain and distress.”

Nevertheless, Ellen and Robin recently attempted to take out a protective order against Kevin, which was dismissed for lack of merit, according to the complaint.

Because of Ellen and Robin’s accusations against Kevin, Cluster Jewelry’s landlord has refused to renew the company’s lease, according to the complaint. (An email sent to Cluster generated an auto-reply, reading, “After almost 100 years in business, Cluster Jewelry is exploring its options with respect to additional space, which may necessitate relocation… Our apologies for this inconvenience and we will let you know as soon as our new space is settled.”)

open image in gallery 'Antiques Roadshow' draws large crowds of people who hope to find out their heirlooms and artifacts are hugely valuable. ( Wikipedia/Creative Commons )

As a result of this “extreme and outrageous conduct” by his sisters, Kevin has suffered severe emotional distress, anxiety, humiliation, and loss of sleep, the complaint states. Berj, for his part, has suffered “distress at seeing his son’s reputation attacked, physical pain from being assaulted, anxiety over the fate of the family business he built, and the profound emotional trauma of having his daughters betray his trust,” according to the complaint.

“At 95 years old, Berj has been forced to witness his daughters’ cruel attempt to destroy the legacy he spent a lifetime building for all his children – a devastating blow to a man in the twilight of his life who deserves peace and the comfort of knowing his family will honor his wishes,” the complaint says.

Kevin and Berj are asking the court to hand down an order barring Ellen and Robin from making any more defamatory statements, to retract the ones they have already made, and to formally recognize Kevin as a one-third owner of the family business.

They are seeking $15 million on 11 causes of action, including intentional infliction of emotional distress, breach of fiduciary duty, tortious interference, and fraud, for a total of $165 million, plus court costs and attorneys’ fees.