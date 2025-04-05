Boy's death in Kentucky flooding raises questions about why school district didn't cancel classes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 9-year-old Kentucky boy who died in floodwaters while walking to catch his school bus was remembered by his classroom teacher as the “sweetest, kindest boy."

The death of Gabriel Andrews stunned residents in the Bluegrass State's capital city. The boy was caught in floodwaters early Friday while walking to the bus stop, police said. After an extensive search, his body was found about two hours after police were notified.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, in a social media post, said “my heart breaks for this family.”

Gabriel’s teacher, Kasey Swails, said an “important part” of her “classroom family was taken from us.” She called him the “sweetest, kindest boy who was impossible not to love.”

In her social media post Friday, she said Gabriel “loved basketball and anything to do with a police car, who tried his best at any task given him. Who was a friend to all.”

“Being a teacher means you pour into and love on someone else’s kid like they are your own,” she wrote. “And today has been the most heartbreaking day in my teaching career.”

Gabriel's death sparked questions from some who wondered why the Franklin County school district chose not to cancel in-person classes Friday when strong storms produced flash flooding.

Caitlin Green, a Franklin County parent, was among those baffled by the decision.

“You’re taking the chance on, you know, putting these kids on a bus through this weather, not knowing, you know, if they’re going to run into flooded waters,” she told Lexington TV station WDKY.

Several other school districts in the area canceled classes Friday.

Franklin County schools Superintendent Mark Kopp said the boy's death was a “horrific tragedy.”

“We are more than a school system, we are a family at Franklin County Schools, and we share this loss together,” the superintendent said.

The school district did not respond to social media comments from parents who raised concerns that classes were held despite flooding in the region.