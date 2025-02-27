Watch live: Andrew and Tristan Tate expected to arrive at Florida airport after travel ban lifted
Watch a live feed outside an airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where Andrew and Tristan Tate are expected to arrive after landing from Romania on Thursday, 27 February.
An official confirmed that prosecutors lifted their travel ban, and it is understood they left Romania shortly after 5am local time from Baneasa airport.
The controversial influencer, 38, and his sibling, 36, are facing a series of criminal charges in the country including rape, human trafficking and exploiting women.
Tate, a self-described misogynist, had been recently released from house arrest but was not allowed to leave Romania. Both brothers have consistently denied any wrongdoing, and face further legal battles in both the UK and the US.
They have been vocal supporters of President Donald Trump, with Romania’s foreign minister recently denying that the US administration had pressured Bucharest to lift travel restrictions.
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has said the Tate brothers are not welcome in the state as the brothers’ plane landed from Romania.
“No, Florida is not a place where you're welcome with that type of conduct,” he said at a press conference.
He added: “Our Attorney General, James Uthmeier, is looking into what state hooks and jurisdictions we have to deal with this.”
