Video shows passengers sweltering on Amtrak train stuck in Baltimore tunnel for over an hour during heatwave
Passengers were stuck without air conditioning or electricity until a rescue locomotive was sent to pull passengers back
Amtrak passengers were filmed sweltering on a train stuck in a Baltimore tunnel for over an hour during heatwaves that have hit the East Coast.
Train 94 was headed to Wilmington, Delaware on Monday when it got stuck in a tunnel after leaving Baltimore Penn Station, FOX 5 DC reported.
Passengers were stuck without air conditioning or electricity until a rescue locomotive was sent to pull passengers back.
Former Fox 5 DC Anchor Laura Evans was on the train and started filming passengers who were fanning themselves.
“People are getting very restless and not feeling well. They’ve given out a little bit of water, but it is a really bad situation,” Evans said in a video posted by Fox 5 DC editor Allison Papson on X.
She added: “It’s insanely hot on here, and I can’t imagine that a few people here can last much longer.”
Another train was held in Baltimore for passengers from Train 94 to take.
Amtrak wrote on X Monday that customers traveling between Wilmington and Boston on Train 94 should rebook the next available train.
Extreme heatwaves have scorched the East Coast and caused nearly 40 cities to break record high temperatures on Monday, including Baltimore, which reached 104 degrees; Philadelphia, which reached 99 degrees, and Raleigh, North Carolina, which hit 100 degrees.
Several major cities, including New York and Boston, hit triple-digit temperatures on Tuesday.
John F Kennedy International Airport recorded 100 degrees Fahrenheit at noon, the National Weather Service said. That’s the hottest it’s been in over a decade.
Amtrak announced multiple delays for customers traveling along the East Coast on Tuesday.
More than 150 million people have been placed under heat warnings, and warm overnight lows are expected to continue through Wednesday, according to the weather service.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said two teen hikers were rescued from a mountain in Jaffrey after being overcome by the heat on Monday.
