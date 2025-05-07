Amish member arrested for woman’s murder in Ohio after she was found dead in her home with her goat
Samuel Hochstetler was charged with the murder of Rosanna Kinsinger, who lived across the street from him in an Ohio Amish community.
An Amish man has been arrested in connection with the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found inside her Ohio home alongside her goat.
Samuel Hochstetler was arrested on Monday and charged with the murder of Rosanna Kinsinger, 28, on March 13, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said.
Kinsinger, whose death was ruled suspicious by authorities, was found inside her Rutland, Ohio, home alongside her goat, a member of the same Amish community, Mose Troyer, told WSAZ.
Hochstetler, originally from Kentucky, lived with Troyer for several months after joining the local community.
Troyer said he went to Kinsinger’s home that night and called 911 after finding her dead.
Following numerous search warrants and interviews, Hochstetler, who lived across the street from Kinsinger, was named a person of interest in the case. It was not immediately clear how the two knew each other.
Troyer, who did not appear on camera, told WSAZ he’s disturbed to learn he’d been living with the person allegedly responsible for Kinsinger’s murder for weeks.
Kinsinger’s body was sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, though preliminary results were inconclusive, the sheriff’s office said.
“This case was such a tragedy to those who knew Rosanna. She was a beloved individual in her community.” Sheriff Scott Fitch. “Detectives have worked around the clock searching for answers and were able to get those answers. Hopefully this investigation helps bring some closure to the victim’s family and on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office we offer our deepest condolences.”
Hochstetler is being held in the Gallia County Jail.
His preliminary hearing is set to be held on May 13.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments