As many as one in five Americans say they want to leave the U.S., with young women driving the trend, a new survey has found.

Polling by Gallup shows that 40 percent of women aged 15 to 44 said they would like to leave the country and move abroad permanently if they could. The figure is four times greater than it was 10 years ago.

A big spike in those expressing the desire to move out of the U.S. was first reported by the pollster in 2016, the final year of Barack Obama’s presidency and before Donald Trump’s first term in office.

That year, Gallup surveyed the U.S. in June and July, after both parties’ presumptive nominees were set for the November election, which Trump went on to win over Hillary Clinton.

However, the pollster noted that the desire to move was not entirely partisan, as the wish to leave continued to climb even after Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

open image in gallery Polling by Gallup shows that 40 percent of women aged 15 to 44 said they would like to leave the country and move abroad permanently if they could. The figure is four times greater than it was 10 years ago ( Getty/iStock )

Under Biden, the desire to migrate hit 44 percent, where it has remained, possibly due to seismic political events, including the overturning of Roe v Wade by the Supreme Court in 2022.

Choice of destination for these young women dreaming of a change of scene has stayed consistent, according to Gallup, with Canada remaining the top option. Eleven percent of those expressing a desire to migrate since 2022 cited their neighbor to the north as their ideal destination.

The other contenders were New Zealand, Italy and Japan, all of which were given 5 percent of the vote.

Gallup also noted that the sharp rise in younger women wanting to leave the U.S. has created a large gender gap between them and their male counterparts.

open image in gallery The pollster noted that the desire to move was not entirely partisan as the desire to leave continued to climb even after Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, eventually rising to 44 percent ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Whereas 40 percent of young women said they would like to leave the country, only 19 percent of young men said the same – a gap of 21 percentage points, which is the widest Gallup has recorded.

Before the U.S. in 2025, no country had recorded a gap of 20 points or more between younger men and women, according to the pollster.

While the desire to move for good is currently elevated among both genders under age 45, it remains relatively flat at low levels among those aged 45 and older.