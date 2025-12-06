Popular American playwright arrested in Japan for allegedly smuggling drugs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A prominent American playwright and actor, Jeremy O. Harris, known for his Tony-nominated “Slave Play,” has been arrested in Japan on suspicion of smuggling the psychedelic drug ecstasy, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Harris was apprehended at Naha Airport on Japan's southern island of Okinawa on November 16 for an alleged violation of customs law.

Okinawa Regional Customs spokesperson Tatsunori Fukuda stated that officials discovered 0.78 grams of the crystalised drug, also known as MDMA, within a container in a tote bag he was carrying.

The 36-year-old had departed London's Heathrow Airport two days prior to his arrest, transiting through Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport before arriving in Naha for a sightseeing trip. Okinawa is a popular resort destination.

Fukuda confirmed that Harris was arrested on the spot and taken into custody by the Tomishiro police.

A criminal complaint has since been filed with the Naha District Prosecutors' Office for further investigation and potential indictment.

Authorities did not find any other illicit substances in his luggage and believe the MDMA was intended for personal use.

While the investigation is ongoing, Fukuda declined to disclose whether Harris has made any statement regarding the case. Police have also refrained from confirming details. In Japan, individuals convicted of drug smuggling face the prospect of multi-year prison sentences.

Harris rose to prominence with “Slave Play,” which premiered off-Broadway in 2018 while he was a graduate student at the Yale School of Drama.

The production, known for its provocative exploration of race, class, and sexual taboos, later moved to Broadway, earning a Tony nomination for best play. Beyond his theatrical work, he has held small acting roles, made a cameo appearance as himself in a ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot, and served as a co-producer on several episodes of HBO's hit series ‘Euphoria’.