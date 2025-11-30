Want a $200,000 salary, world travel, free food and accommodation? The one career you might never have heard of
Recent graduates of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy say many young students don’t know becoming a sailor is even an option
The United States is seeing a significant shortage of commercial sailors, even as the job offers high salaries, free food, accommodation, and travel around the world, according to a report.
Current graduates of maritime academies can earn over $200,000 as a commercial sailor, but young Americans aren’t opting for the career path despite the perks, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
Even as these jobs offer a variety of perks, America still lacks the number of commercial sailors needed for a cargo fleet President Donald Trump wants to see grow, according to the report.
The situation has become so dire that it has prompted both bipartisan legislation and an executive order from Trump that aims to counter China’s dominance in ocean shipping.
The U.S. employs roughly 10,000 commercial sailors – a number significantly less than in years past – as America outsources much of its shipping needs to China and other countries.
Being a sailor wasn’t always a job with great benefits, and as a means to attract more people into the maritime industry, shipping companies have started to offer perks like large signing bonuses.
Shipping companies are also doing more to retain sailors by offering even bigger salaries and making improvements on board, according to the report. Despite these efforts, many American students are unaware of the industry.
John Salkeld, who graduated in June from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, says that when he told students at other colleges what he was studying, he was often met with confusion.
“They’re like, ‘Wait – that’s a thing? Are you on a big boat, going across the ocean?’” Salkeld told the Journal.
Noah Lastner, who also graduated from the academy in June, said young people often find out about the opportunities too late.
“You find out after you went to normal college and you’re sitting in this cubicle and you’re trying to find another option,” said Lastner, who previously worked in real estate.
“Once I went to sea, I realized how hard it would be to give up that lifestyle and transition back to an office job,” he added.
Commercial sailors typically spend about six months of the year at sea, though the stints are often broken down into shorter trips. While at sea, they work every day, and potentially getting overtime as well, according to the report.
“I don’t think sailing is that hard to sell,” said Charles Wahlin, another June graduate from the academy. “I mean—money, six months vacation, live wherever you want. And you’re serving the nation. What other job allows that much flexibility?”
The Merchant Marine Academy, also known as King Point for its location on New York’s Long Island Sound, is one of only five federal service academies. It enrolls about 975 students, according to the report.
While the academy is known as being the country’s premier institution for training commercial sailors, it has struggled with funding in recent years.
“This academy has been neglected for way too long,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in April.
In the months since, the academy has released a campus modernization plan to address Trump’s executive order, according to the report.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments