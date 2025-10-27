Amazon plans to cut up to 30,000 corporate roles, sources say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon is reportedly set to eliminate up to 30,000 corporate roles, with job cuts anticipated to begin on Tuesday.

The e-commerce giant aims to pare expenses and address overhiring during the pandemic's peak demand, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

This figure, while a small fraction of Amazon’s 1.55 million total employees, represents nearly 10 percent of its approximately 350,000 corporate staff.

Such a reduction would be the largest at Amazon since late 2022, when 27,000 jobs were eliminated.

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment.

The cuts beginning this week may impact a variety of divisions within Amazon, including human resources, devices and services and operations, among others. ( AP Photo/Mark Lennihan )

Amazon has been trimming smaller numbers of jobs over the past two years across multiple divisions, including devices, communications, podcasting and others.

The cuts beginning this week may impact a variety of divisions within Amazon, including human resources, known as People Experience and Technology, devices and services and operations, among others, the people said.

Managers of impacted teams were asked to undergo training on Monday on how to communicate with staff following notifications that will start going out via email on Tuesday morning, the people said.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is undertaking an initiative to reduce what he has described as an excess of bureaucracy at the company, including by reducing the number of managers.

He installed an anonymous complaint line for identifying inefficiencies that has elicited some 1,500 responses and over 450 process changes, he said earlier this year.

Jassy said in June that the increased use of artificial intelligence tools would likely lead to further job cuts, particularly through automating repetitive and routine tasks.

The full scope of this round of job cuts was not immediately clear. The people familiar with the matter said the number could change over time, as Amazon's financial priorities shift.

Fortune earlier reported that the human resources division could be targeted with a cut of roughly 15%.

Amazon shares were up 1.2 percent at $226.80 on Monday afternoon. The company plans to report third-quarter earnings on Thursday.