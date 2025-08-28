Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Logs and fallen trees charred by January's devastating Eaton wildfire, which scorched over 14,000 acres east of Los Angeles, are being repurposed to rebuild affected neighbourhoods.

Los Angeles-based Angel City Lumber's Altadena Reciprocity Project is transforming the city's fire-damaged timber into usable lumber.

This finished-grade millwork, destined for flooring, moulding, and door and window jambs, would otherwise be chipped or left to decompose.

Jeff Perry, founder of Angel City Lumber, estimates the project could produce 1 to 2 million board feet for Altadena's rebuilding efforts.

The lumber will be sold at a discounted price to the Los Angeles County community of about 43,000 people.

Perry, however, stated that more funding and workers are crucial.

"We need more help and we need more resources because we're just kind of skeleton crewing it," he said.

open image in gallery Vacant lots where homes once stood are shown in their drone view following the Eaton Fire ( Reuters )

Perry and his team have begun milling some of the Altadena logs at his lumber yard near downtown Los Angeles, but said they are short several thousand dollars that could speed up the milling process to assist residents looking for building materials over the next few years.

“We're about two months out at any one point from receiving the machinery we need. So the faster we can move forward with that, the faster we can get going on milling,” he added.

Homeowner Matthew Burrows, 44, said he and his family lost everything in the Eaton Fire. He reached out to Perry, hoping a beloved tree could be preserved in some capacity. He described the tree as part of his family.

“Bringing that tree back into our lives, it'll just be a constant reminder of those beautiful days that were and the amazing future that it's gonna be,” said Burrows, wearing an Altadena baseball cap.

open image in gallery Los Angeles-based Angel City Lumber has launched the Altadena Reciprocity Project aimed at turning the city's damaged trees into usable lumber that would otherwise be chipped and shipped off or left to decompose ( Reuters )

Perry said it has been tough to balance the business and the rebuilding project, but it remains an all-hands-on-deck effort for him and his team as homes are slowly erected in parts of the city.

“The connection to those particular trees that were their trees is that much more magnified, and so it's an extra boost,” said Perry.

The Eaton Fire, along with the larger Palisades Fire and several smaller ones, created the worst natural disaster in Los Angeles County history, Cal Fire said.

At one point, 180,000 people were under evacuation orders, according to Los Angeles County officials.