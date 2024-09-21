Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

CNN anchor reveals her husband has died of pancreatic cancer

This month would have been the couple’s 23rd wedding anniversary

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Saturday 21 September 2024 12:21
Comments
CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota, pictured in 2016, announced this week that her husband Tim Lewis had died of pancreat
CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota, pictured in 2016, announced this week that her husband Tim Lewis had died of pancreat (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota announced on Friday that her husband of more than 20 years had died of pancreatic cancer.

Tim Lewis, 58, died in late July, two years after being diagnosed with stage-4 pancreatic cancer, Camerota shared in an Instagram post on Friday.

"I cannot imagine any human being soldiering through a devastating diagnosis with more humor, humility and bravery than Tim. He was a phenomenal father, husband, friend and role model and the rest of us are left trying to follow in his footsteps," she wrote.

This month would have been the couple’s 23rd wedding anniversary.

“The kids and I are still getting our bearings. Tim imbued us with a lot of strength and stability and we’re determined to try to emulate those qualities,” she added.

The CNN anchor said that she plans to “write more in the coming days” and return to work in the coming weeks.

“Thank you all for your love and letters, trays of lasagna, and the many, many gestures of kindness,” she wrote. “I am grateful.”

A remembrance posted to the Tim Lewis Foundation to Fight Cancer said: “He was a memory-making mastermind, relentless in his pursuit of family time through neighborhood walks, vacation hikes, and beach dinners.

“Even when it was just sitting at the kitchen table doing puzzles, being with family was the life experience Tim most valued.”

Lewis, who worked in private equity and consulting, is survived by his wife, twin daughters Ale and Cessa, and son Nate, according to an obituary.

The family has asked supporters to donate to his foundation, an organization focused on patients with pancreatic cancer.

